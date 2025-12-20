There’s a narrative that the performance car is on its last legs, with hybrid assist, downsizing and ever-tightening industry regulation squeezing the fun out of our favourite models. While this is true for the likes of the hot hatch, the last 12 months have proven that we’re far from short of entertaining driver’s cars in every other corner of the market.

From the low(er) end of the scale with models like the excellent Audi RS3, to the exciting new BMW M2 CS from Munich and even V12-powered exotica such as the Lamborghini Revuelto, Aston Martin Vanquish and Ferrari 12 Cilindri, there’s been no end to choose from. We’ve even got an SUV in the mix…

Alpine A110 R Ultime

The A110 R Ultime costs more than a Porsche 911 GT3 RS. For a flyweight with a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine this will be, to some people, a price tag the diminutive French wonder simply can’t pull off. Surprisingly though, this is not the case.

The new suspension, aero and gearbox are only a few of the highlights, and it’s clear speaking to the accompanying engineers from Alpine that, body in white and interior architecture aside, there’s very little else carried over from the ‘regular’ A110 R to the Ultime. The attention to detail and the scrutiny applied to every individual component throughout the car demonstrate not only the expertise within Alpine, but also the passion and determination to push through a car of such wild extremes.