Morgan Plus Four 2025 review – traditional charmer has modern appeal

Some of that freedom simply comes from the extra room at your disposal while remaining completely on your side of the road. Because the Plus Four is only 1650mm wide (a Smart Fortwo is 1663mm) you don’t feel so hemmed in between white line and kerb, and you can take a line through each corner rather than simply following your lane. The Four is even better than the Six in this regard as it is 106mm narrower than its brother thanks to revised suspension and bodywork.

There is another thing that a Morgan brings with it which you won’t find on any spec sheet: friendliness. A general aura of amiability surrounds the Plus Four. And because of the lack of barriers between you and the people passing by, you notice the added cheeriness in those who you encounter. The smiles. The politeness. The waves of thanks. The gobsmacked stares of children (although that might have been my considerable amount of unruly hair, billowing untamed in the breeze. A stray Afgan hound in a wind tunnel springs to mind).

Of course, a supercar will also get attention and some will be delighted by seeing a Lamborghini or Koenigsegg, but I don’t think supercars receive the near universal appreciation of the Morgan. Something about the nostalgic shape of the Plus Four makes it seem less aggressive and more approachable. To that extent, I suspect that if this Morgan and a McLaren were driven briskly down the same piece of road at exactly the same pace, more people would be annoyed by the older car from Woking. I think people just assume that the Morgan – classic car that they assume it is – can’t be travelling quickly enough to be perceived as a nuisance.

Whatever the reason for it, the general sense of bonhomie that you feel projected in your direction is lovely. Not that there is anyone to wave to out here. I’ve driven down this piece of road hundreds of times over the years but I’ve never known it so quiet. The first section is relatively smooth and here the Plus Four flows nicely, the suspension dealing with the bigger bumps well. Around the straight-ahead the front end can feel a little aloof through the electrically assisted wheel, but as soon as you get some lock on there is enough accuracy to guide the nose neatly through the faster corners.