Lotus Emira v Morgan Plus Four – four-cylinder Brits go head-to-head

The Morgan, on the other hand, still looks like the Plus Four that was originally unveiled in 1950, albeit with a (very mild) facelift for 2024 that gives it a slight steam-punk retro-modern look, particularly with its enlarged LED light units. In fact, an awful lot has been done to the Plus Four since I last drove one back in 2020 on evo Car of the Year, where the little brother to the all-new Plus Six proved slightly disappointing. The CX-generation alloy chassis promised so much, but after the wild and slightly unhinged Plus Six the Four felt like a car that wasn’t really aimed at the evo reader, but rather an older, more sedate owner group. Nevertheless, Morgan has been refining the Plus Four year on year, including a new interior in 2022 and much more besides. The big news for 2024, apart from the exterior nip and tuck, is the introduction of a Dynamic Handling Pack, consisting of Nitron dampers and a rear anti-roll bar. Has it spoilt the Plus Four’s traditional appeal, or opened it up to a whole new audience? We’re about to find out.

Near Newcastle a violent thunderstorm has the Morgan’s trio of tiny wipers furiously attempting to keep the windscreen clear, while spurts of water splash across the trendy matt veneer-and-aluminium cockpit from the aforementioned gaps. Yet I can’t deny the Plus Four will be forgiven for this indiscretion, and that a zen-like state has successfully demoted the roar of the wind to that of background white noise. Whereas the early CX cars had woefully flat seats, the new buckets – along with the reach-adjustable steering column – have been amazingly comfortable, allowing a non-stop six-hour mission in a semi-supine driving position. It has also been astonishingly fuel efficient for something that I presumed had the aerodynamics of a wardrobe, at nearly 50mpg, and as we cross the border at dusk the new LED headlights are superbly effective. We haven’t even reached the proper roads yet and already I feel slightly protective and partisan over the little yellow sports car, but then that’s the thing about a proper road trip: nothing bonds you and your car together in quite the same way.

I first met Colin Goodwin over twenty years ago when I timidly approached his desk in the office of Autocar magazine as a work experience lad. Quite apart from his illustrious motoring CV, this is a man who built his own plane in his back garden and raced classic motorcycles; a road trip with Col is never dull, as you might imagine. And that human factor is important because it has a fundamental bearing on a great road trip like this one. When you drive in close quarters with another car and driver, often at pace, it’s inevitable that you hold a mental picture of who they are and how they might react to situations; whether their judgement can be trusted; whether they’ll drive how you like to drive.