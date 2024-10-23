Morgan Plus Six bows out with Pinnacle limited edition

Morgan’s Plus Six is to end production early next year and the Malvern marque is celebrating what has been a crucial model for the company, with a final run of Plus Six ‘Pinnacle’ limited editions. Only 30 cars are set to hit the road, with each priced from £96,995.

Intended to be ‘bespoke as standard’, the Pinnacle Plus Sixes will take inspiration from the variety of special order requests that have been put in during Plus Six production over the last six years. The Pinnacle name and logo are inspired by Pinnacle Hill, one of the Malvern hillfaces visible from Morgan’s historic home on Pickersleigh Road.

Three interior colour options with Fawn (tan), Explore (brown) and Riviera (blue) leather options and new sheepskin carpets to complement, are available. The intention is to be able to pick one of these to work with any number of exterior finishes. The Pinnacle also gets its own convergence stitch pattern, with the Pinnacle logo incorporated into the seats. That logo also features on the teak veneer centre column, as an aluminium inlay.

All Pinnacle Plus sixes will feature a satin warm silver finish across the wheels, stone guards and dashboard, as well as a polished flip fuel filler to match the mirrors and steering wheel.

What about mechanical changes? None are reported, with the Morgan Plus Six continuing to use the 335bhp BMW-sourced turbocharged straight-six engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. The Plus Six did receive chassis updates for the 2023 model year that included new dampers with more low-speed compliance and high-speed control, as well as updated AP Racing brakes and electronics.

Morgan is making plenty of noise about how the Pinnacle and the end of Plus Six production is the end of an era that it claims began in 1968, with the first V8-engined Plus 8. The Plus Six was so described on its introduction in 2019, being the first turbocharged Morgan and the first to use the CX aluminium bonded platform.

So how much change is to come from the next generation car? Electrification? Less of a ‘classic shape’? More details as they arrive but for now, the Pinnacle is set to wave the Plus Six off. Just 30 examples are to be made, priced from £96,995 on the road, before the all new flagship takes over later in 2025.