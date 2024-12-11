The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed is shortly to get underway, running from Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 July. Befitting the role it’s all-but assumed as the UK’s major performance car motor show, the road car lineup is packed with rarified dream machinery and some of the most important new production cars of the year.

With manufacturers now in the habit of previewing what they’ll be bringing down to West Sussex for the event, we can bring you a comprehensive rundown of what we know will be in store. Stay tuned for regular updates before and during the event. Here’s what not to miss at the 2025 Goodwood FOS.

New cars at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

There are, of course, cars we expect to make an appearance at the event that have yet to be confirmed. The BMW M2 CS and M3 CS Touring are almost dead certs, as is the new Porsche 911 GT3. Like every year, Ferrari will no doubt be there in force, though don’t expect dynamic debuts for anything that’s not yet been driven by the media or customers.

McLaren too has plenty to be showing off – its new Le Mans racer surely, as well as the 750S Le Mans special edition. We do know the 1995 Le Mans-winning F1 GTR will be reunited with winner JJ Lehto for a run up the hill 30 years on.