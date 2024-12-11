2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed preview – all the new car debuts and motorsport moments to expect
The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed approaches. Here’s what’s in store from the biggest British motoring event of the year.
The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed is shortly to get underway, running from Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 July. Befitting the role it’s all-but assumed as the UK’s major performance car motor show, the road car lineup is packed with rarified dream machinery and some of the most important new production cars of the year.
With manufacturers now in the habit of previewing what they’ll be bringing down to West Sussex for the event, we can bring you a comprehensive rundown of what we know will be in store. Stay tuned for regular updates before and during the event. Here’s what not to miss at the 2025 Goodwood FOS.
New cars at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
There are, of course, cars we expect to make an appearance at the event that have yet to be confirmed. The BMW M2 CS and M3 CS Touring are almost dead certs, as is the new Porsche 911 GT3. Like every year, Ferrari will no doubt be there in force, though don’t expect dynamic debuts for anything that’s not yet been driven by the media or customers.
McLaren too has plenty to be showing off – its new Le Mans racer surely, as well as the 750S Le Mans special edition. We do know the 1995 Le Mans-winning F1 GTR will be reunited with winner JJ Lehto for a run up the hill 30 years on.
Lamborghini could choose the Festival of Speed to show off the Temerario on the move for the first time, as it did with the Revuelto two years ago. Then there’s the innumerable boutique hypercar lineup that seems to get bigger and bigger every year. The Koenigsegg Gemera running publicly for the first time is a possibility, as is the Pagani Utopia Roadster and Huayra R Evo.
If Maté Rimac is feeling particularly sporting, maybe he’ll send a Bugatti Tourbillon prototype up the hill, though that one really could be wishful thinking. The restomod crowd always shows up, too – Singer almost always has something new to show off in West Sussex. More as we have it but for now, here are the confirmed new cars at the 2025 Festival of Speed.
Aston Martin
Long-awaited but finally here is Aston Martin’s Valhalla hybrid hypercar, which will be making its dynamic debut on the hill at Goodwood. A rival for the Lamborghini Revuelto and whatever is set to replace the Ferrari SF90, the Valhalla represents a number of firsts for Aston Martin. It’s the company’s first plug-in hybrid, its first semi-series production mid-engined supercar and its first production carbonfibre car.
While the aerodynamics are influenced by the Valkyrie, the Valhalla is less extreme and more usable in concept. The 1064bhp total output is augmented by a derivation of Mercedes-AMG’s 4-litre V8 rather than a bespoke V12, so you won’t need an intercom inside to be able to communicate with your passenger. It’s also four-wheel-drive, the front wheels being driven by two electric motors.
It will be joined at Goodwood by the Valkyrie, an ongoing star of the Festival of Speed since 2021, as well as for the first time, the Valkyrie LMH World Endurance Championship racing car.
Aston will also be bringing both the Vanquish and Vanquish Volante as well as the new flagship DBX S for a run up the Goodwood Hill.
Gordon Murray Automotive
Having an enormous presence throughout the festival this year will be the celebrated supercar marque, Gordon Murray Automotive. We’re expecting the 2025 Goodwood central feature, which is dedicated to GMA’s ‘ethos and heritage’, to feature high watermark cars from the storied career of founder, Professor Gordon Murray.
The astonishing T.50, T.50s Niki Lauda and T.33 are sure to take to the Hill, while there are strong rumours that a new variant of the two-seat T.33 will make an appearance. Not to be confused with the two GMA one-offs that are set for reveal later in the summer.
Honda
We’re soon to wave goodbye to what is probably the best hot hatch of the last decade, the FL5 Honda Civic Type R. Honda itself is doing so with the Ultimate Edition, a stickers and trinkets special of which just ten will be coming to the UK.
There may be no mechanical changes to the front-wheel-drive, 324bhp hot hatch but so good were the fundamentals, not much change was needed. It still has that scintillating six-speed manual gearbox, angry K20C turbocharged four-cylinder engine, razor-sharp front end and deft damping. We’re just sad it’s leaving us.
Honda still cares about enthusiast cars though, otherwise it wouldn’t be bringing back the Prelude. Honda’s new coupe won’t be as focused as the Civic Type R but it’s a stylish show of willing – an object of desire – all the same. Its 2-litre hybrid four-cylinder engine is shared with lesser Civics, as are much of the Prelude’s structural underpinnings, meaning it should be pleasant to drive, if not an outright thriller. Everything is crossed for an eventual Type R variant.
There will also be a couple of Honda’s electric concepts, with the new Super EV Concept (a city car with more than a bit of Honda e DNA) leading the striking Honda 0 Concept.
Hyundai
Hyundai’s streamlined electric saloon will be getting the N treatment, with the Ioniq 6 N set to take to the hill at the 2025 Festival of Speed. It’s expected to get a technical transplant courtesy of the excellent Ioniq 5 N, meaning all-wheel-drive, up to 641bhp, adaptive damping, a virtual gearbox and synthesized engine noise. The 6 N will be wider than the standard car and feature aggressive aero, with a 911 GT3-style swan-neck wing at the rear.
Lanzante
No we don’t know much about Lanzante’s upcoming hypercar. What we can strongly expect is that it uses a McLaren carbonfibre chassis as its basis and that, given it will be a three-seater, the chassis is probably McLaren Speedtail-related.
A tribute to the 1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR (that Lanzante ran to its victory), it’ll also have a power-to-weight ratio of over 700bhp/ton and aim to be road usable and refined enough for touring, as well as extraordinarily performant.
MG
- MG Cyberster Black
- MG Cyber X Concept
MG’s premium and performance offensive will continue at the Festival of Speed, with a special edition of its Cyberster roadster joining a mysterious new concept called the Cyber X.
Likely to be previewing a premium electric SUV to undercut the Tesla Model Y and Porsche Macan EV, more will be revealed on the car once the event gets underway. There may be more information to come on how the Cyberster GTS coupe is coming along, too.
Porsche
Set to appear at the 2025 Festival of Speed (though potentially not in a dynamic capacity) is the 963 RSP – the one-off road-going Le Mans racer built for Roger Penske.
The car, first seen at Le Mans, is a lightly road-converted version of the real racer, with nothing but number plates, a leather interior, cupholders, indicators and a raised ride height separating it from Kevin Estre’s Le Mans podium-sitting 963.
Porsche will obviously have plenty of presence on the hill. Highly likely but still unconfirmed as yet is the new 992.2 Porsche 911 GT3.
Zenvo
The new Zenvo Aurora hypercar has been a little while coming now but it’s set to take a big step at the 2025 Festival of Speed. Making its dynamic debut at the event, we’ll be able to hear the car’s bespoke hybrid-assisted 1250bhp+ 6.6-litre quad-turbo V12 engine for the first time.
The Aurora comes in two flavours; road-focused ‘Tur’ or Tour, and the track-focused ‘Agil’ or Agile. The Agil features way more aggressive aero but dispenses with the electric motors on the front axle. The Agil has a maximum of 1450bhp, while the Tur with its electric motors has a scarcely believable 1850bhp.
Just 100 Auroras are set to be made, though Zenvo has grand plans to expand its lineup with junior supercars using engines based on the V12 but with reduced cylinder counts.
Goodwood FOS – theme and major motorsport moments
‘The Winning Formula’ theme for the event refers to moments throughout F1’s history and beyond, when the right people with the right ideas, along with the right drivers, coalesced within a team to generate some of the most groundbreaking machinery and memorable victories over the years.
2025 will be a big F1 year for the Festival of Speed, as 75 years of the series is celebrated. A line-up of cars, teams and drivers from throughout the sport’s history is promised to comprise what is expected to be the Festival’s biggest-ever celebration of the series.
This will be punctuated by a balcony moment that will start with championship-winning drivers and cars assembling in the turning circle in front of the house. These will include Nigel Mansell in his Williams FW14B, Emerson Fittipaldi and Mario Andretti in the Lotus 72 and 79, Alain Prost in his McLaren MP42/B, Mika Häkkinen in his McLaren MP4/13. On Sunday there will be an ‘Ultimate Grid’ batch of F1 cars designed to show the variety of machinery the sport has featured over its long history.
The theme is also inspired by the years of racing pre-dating Formula 1, with events like the Gordon Bennett Cup and Thousand Mile Trial that took place 125 years ago. Next year is also the 100th anniversary of the World Manufacturers’ Championship, the first global motorsport championship that ran for six years between 1925 and 1930. Fortifying the schedule on the hill as per past FOS years will be an extraordinary range of Le Mans sports racers, rally cars, drifters and much more.