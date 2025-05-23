The fast estate is a genre we can all get behind, pairing performance with practicality for the best of both worlds. The BMW M3 and M5 Touring both prove Munich knows how to meet the brief, but now it's going one step further with an ultra-exclusive take on the estate: the Concept Speedtop. Pricing is yet to be announced, but expect each of the 70 examples to cost from around £500,000.

BMW often has a strong presence at Italy’s Villa d'Este show, and last year was no different. On the shores of Lake Como in Italy, BMW revealed the Skytop, an equally exclusive drop-top based on the M8 Competition convertible. With the reception so positive, its engineers went back to the drawing board to create another model of the same ilk, borrowing the Skytop design language to create the Speedtop we see here.

A three-door estate with a slick, elegant profile, the model is a departure from BMW’s recent trend of slab-sided bodywork and oversized kidney grilles. Instead, the Speedtop features slick sculpted elements like some of BMW models from the past, with sharp, more conventional V-shape kidney grilles (albeit illuminated) and slim, aggressive headlines reminiscent of those on the M8 Gran Coupe concept of 2018.

It also features a unique central ridge, running all the way down the length of its sculpted bonnet and down the roof to meet a roof-mounted spoiler. There’s even a subtle colour gradient from maroon to silver down the length of that roof, with two-tone 14-spoke wheels unique to this car.

Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group design, said: 'The BMW Concept Speedtop is characterised first of all by its profile. It is very unique in the automotive industry. In this way, we have created an exclamation mark for our entire lineup of vehicles, especially for the Touring models.'