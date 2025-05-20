Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

BMW might be about to revive the Z3 M Coupe ‘clownshoe’

A new Z3 M-inspired shooting brake will be unveiled at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este later this month – here’s a sneak peek

by: Yousuf Ashraf
20 May 2025
BMW Z3 M Coupe teaser

BMW is set to turn back the clock by unveiling a new model inspired by the iconic Z3 M ‘clownshoe’ at this month’s Villa d’Este concours. Following in the footsteps of the Skytop two-seat roadster that was shown at the same event in 2024, and the Concept Touring Coupe a year before that, this will be another example of BMW’s designers being let loose to produce something bespoke with a nod to the past. 

It’s hard to deduce anything from the teaser images BMW has shared ahead of the full reveal, but the new car is certain to be a shooting brake of some sort, and appears to share a similar tail light design to the Skytop. There are other similarities too, with the rear end featuring a Skytop-style angled boot lid. A more revealing teaser shot shared by BMW design boss Adrian van Hooydonk hints at the Z3 M Coupe-esque proportions, with a wide stance, swept back roofline and hatchback tail. 

This isn’t the first time BMW has used the ‘clownshoe’ for inspiration, with the Z4-based Concept Touring Coupe drawing heavily from the Bangle-designed hatch from 1997. Though this new model does reference the Z3, it’s significantly different to the Touring Coupe in a number of areas – namely the glasshouse and the flanks, which lack the distinctive side vents of the 2023 show car. 

In the past, BMW has used Villa d'Este to test the waters for its concept cars, and as demonstrated by the Skytop, it is feasible to bring them to market if there’s sufficient customer demand. Positive reception to the elegant GT pushed BMW to produce 50 road-going examples, each packing a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with 616bhp and xDrive four-wheel drive. Given the bespoke nature of the project, each customer will hand over at least £400k to own one. 

It remains to be seen whether BMW’s latest creation is just the whim of a designer or another low-volume production car. We’ll know more when it’s unveiled later this month. 

