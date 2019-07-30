BMW Z4 review – Munich's endearing roadster is no Boxster killer

It’s not often that you’ll find a car from a mainstream manufacturer that’s in a class of its own, but that’s the very position BMW’s Z4 finds itself in. Of course, the latest Z4 (G29 in BMW speak) was a collaboration between BMW and Toyota, but given the Supra is a coupe and the Z4 can only be had with a soft-top they’re aimed at rather different audiences.

With the demise of Mercedes’s SLC and Audi’s TT Roadster the Z4 doesn’t have any direct rivals with the only similar machines being the Mazda MX-5 and the Porsche 718 Boxster – one’s a class down and the one’s a class up, certainly in terms of price point.

So where does that leave the Z4? Is it a sports car, or a budget soft-top GT? The answer it would seem is somewhere in between and as an everyday proposition it’s got a huge amount going for it In terms of usability, comfort and refinement. At first acquaintance the sporting side of its character is a little less obvious but the further you drive it the more you fall for its charms. It lacks the dynamism that makes the 718 Boxster such an enthralling machine but if you’re after a great allrounder it can be a very satisfying buy.

And the Z4 does have a lot going for it; good (if a little gawky from some angles) looks, a relatively entertaining drive, good engines offering a blend of performance and economy, and a host of standard equipment. It’s an undemanding car to drive, offering precise steering, huge levels of grip and a balanced chassis, but it’s somewhat one-dimensional, lacking any layers in its performance and delivery. It’s easy to drive fast and for the most part very composed when doing it, but you’d be having more fun in that MX-5 or Boxster.