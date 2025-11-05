The BMW Z4 M Coupe was the last in a short-lived burst of genuine M-cars based on BMW’s line of Z-badged sports cars. The bullish Z3 M Roadster had arrived in 1997 and was followed by the unconventionally-styled Z3 M Coupe in 1998, and after the Z4 replaced Z3 in 2002, M versions followed four years later, with both roadster and coupe arriving in 2006. When production ended in 2008, coinciding with the launch of the second-generation Z4, BMW never saw fit to offer an M version.

That makes the Z4 M a special car before you even consider its mechanical make-up. Small tweaks to the coupe’s distinctive styling – created during Chris Bangle’s tenure as BMW’s design chief – pumped up the looks, while an E46 M3-sourced 3.2-litre straight six, M3 CSL suspension, and a more aggressive setup than the standard model gave it the right M-car credentials.

Like its Z3 predecessor, reception to the new M-car wasn’t universally warm, but the Z4 M’s stock has only risen in the decades since its launch. Today, it’s easy to overlook the odd dynamic deficiency for its striking styling, the 8000rpm shriek of that S54 engine, and the relatively old-school and engaging driving experience that subsequent Z4s have failed to match. That it also happens to be great value, with prices starting from only around £15,000 (surely a state of affairs that cannot last) makes the Z4 M Coupe even more appealing.

For

Chris Bangle styling has only got better with age

BMW Motorsport inline six remains one of the great engines

Currently fantastic value, but probably won’t stay that way for long

Against

Choppy ride can make British B-roads busy work

Can be difficult to trust what both axles are doing

Sits in the highest pre-2017 tax bracket; £760 a year

Price

£15,000-£25,000 (2025 value)

evo verdict

Only a notably firm ride and steering that doesn’t quite match that of a Porsche Cayman hold the BMW Z4 M Coupe back as being one of the all-time great M cars, but if you accept its limitations, the Z4 M is also currently one of the best-value BMW M models on the market. Its styling has only got better with age and the S54 inline six is a stark reminder of what we’re losing as the industry heads towards turbocharging and increasingly electric power; you’d be justified in buying the Z4 M for its looks and powerplant alone.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

M3-derived inline six revs to 8000rpm red line

Rear-wheel drive, manual ‘box, LSD; does things properly

More rigid and a sharper setup than the roadster