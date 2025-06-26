Like the Toyota GR86 and GR Yaris, the FL5 Civic Type R was sold in the UK on a semi-limited basis with steady allocation supply, largely due to emissions and the looming penilisation big carmakers face for supplying even slightly unclean cars. While the emissions figure puts the Civic Type R in the painful £2190 first registration tax bracket in 2025, the limited numbers that Honda sold it in always informed the car’s quite sturdy list price, of £47k at launch in 2023. This in turn put some buyers off, with many wondering exactly what could make a Honda Civic be worth nearly as much as an Alpine A110 or Porsche Cayman. That was until they drove one.

It’s not an understatement to say the FL5 Civic Type R is probably one of the greatest hot hatches, if not ever then certainly of the past 25 years. It has the intensity of its predecessors, with added control and configurability in the driving modes. The result is you can have the engine and steering at their angriest and tautest, with the damping wound back for greater compliance on UK roads.

That’s not to say it’s soft. There’s still razor-sharp response and an eagerness to the Civic, as if it’s impatient to reach the corner that’s three turns ahead of you.

That engine is a tonic too – it’s not fizzing with the character and motorsport-spec redline of the old naturally aspirated engines but has a savagery and a hunger for revs that’s addictive. You direct it with nothing short of one of the best manual transmissions in terms of shift feel, in all of modern motoring. Only the Mazda MX-5 and Porsche 911 GT3 come close. All told, it’s a proper Type R, in that it has you treating every drive like you’re on your last ever litre of fuel. The added bonus is it’s nowhere near as offensive to look at on the outside as its FK8 Civic Type R predecessor and a much plusher, nicer place to be on the inside.

While this new car isn’t miles off what a new Golf GTI Clubsport would set you back, £47k is still pretty steep for a front-driven hot hatch, which does bring the old FK8 back into play as a prospect. What certainly isn’t half the car can be had for half that money. Either way, we’d recommend Civic Type R ownership to anyone, even if only for a short stint.