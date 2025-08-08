> GMA T.50 v McLaren F1 – has the best car in the world been dethroned by its successor?

Yet for all of these elements that are reminiscent of other cars, the GP1 doesn’t engage that cynical part of your brain as a facsimile would. There’s a cohesion and originality to the sum of these disparate parts. Perhaps all the familiar cues are evidence that there are just so many hypercars and supercars now, it’s hard to be original. Like how it’s hard now to write an original song.

There’s familiarity to the inside too with more than a little of the Porsche Carrera GT’s swooping central waterfall, with the lever for that Xtrac gearbox high up it, close to the steering wheel. Otherwise it’s minimalist and sculptural, with all visible surfaces either a glazing of leather or carbonfibre, with the vents integrated seamlessly. There are no visible screens either.

Garagisti plans on making 25 examples with each starting from £2.45million plus local taxes. Each car will obviously be highly customisable and for the first 12 buyers, an all-inclusive ‘Open Doors’ programme is there to be enjoyed, with gatherings and up-close access to all who are working on it as the car is formed. Given those first 12 buyers are tantamount to financiers, getting an inside look at where their deposit money is going is certainly a way to settle nerves.

What there are no details of yet is where the car will be built and indeed what the timeline is in terms of when prototypes will be up and running and when production, or deliveries, are set to begin. At the moment we have some renderings of a very pretty car, some claims for specs and not a lot else. Not much, we can imagine, has yet sprung into the third dimension from this clean sheet of paper.

No matter the concept, startup hypercar manufacturing is a risky business to go into. What’s the old saying? The quickest way to become a millionaire is to be a billionaire who gets into the car business. In concept though, the GP1 sounds awfully appealing. Let’s hope it makes it out of photoshop and onto the road.