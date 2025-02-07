New Jaguar GT electric saloon sheds more disguise ahead of 2026 reveal

Development of Jaguar’s upcoming all-electric four-door GT has entered a new phase with a reduced level of camouflage, ahead of the car’s reveal next year.

Until now prototypes photographed in the UK, Spain and at the Nurburgring have worn an extensive disguise kit, distorting the shape and detailing with misleading shapes and false panels under a patterned wrap.

In recent weeks a new generation of prototypes has been seen testing, given away by 2025 registration numbers and a level of disguise that shows more of the car’s true style. Internal ID stickers on these latest cars include the letters VB for ‘verification build’ – JLR-speak for later phase prototypes built with production-spec parts.

We encountered one of these new development cars on the road in Warwickshire, and it had real presence – the finished car is believed to be over five metres long – but didn’t seem so wide as to be unmanageable on a British B-road. Without many of the false panels of earlier prototypes, the low, swooping shape of the car is apparent, along with the subtle sculpting of the wheel arches and body sides which seem more shapely than those of the brutalist concept car.

At the rear, the window-less hatchback is now clearly visible but there appear to be fake panels on the tail, hiding a retractable spoiler and a taper similar to that of the Type 00 concept.

The four-door Type 00 (as it is for now known) saloon will form the basis for Jaguar’s reinvention as an all-electric brand, with a coupe-style SUV set to follow and, potentially, a two-door coupe if everything goes to plan. Not that this is a given considering the catastrophic fall in sales of premium electric vehicles.