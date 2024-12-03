'Jaguar’s rebrand isn’t the problem, its new cars will be'

And maybe those brand and marketing expert commentators on LinkedIn were all set on swapping their ID.3s for a Jaguar. Or maybe not, because let’s be honest, Jaguar has been off so many people’s radars, regardless of how good the product has been, for decades.

Why haven’t people bought them? Because of what Jaguar said about them: old, stuffy, middle England. They were a pint of mild in an Aperol Spritz world. The boiled burger from a roadside ‘cafe’ when they are looking for Korean street food. Adapt or die was Jaguar’s only choice. People weren’t buying old Jaguars and that’s not much use if you’re in the business of selling Jaguars.

Unfortunately the harsh reality is that even Jaguar doesn’t expect to sell as many of its five plus-metre long, over two metre wide electric vehicles as it did its outgoing internal combustion engine line-up. A figure of circa 20,000 has been banded around, which is… optimistic. The starting price will be £90,000 for the four-door saloon, the average selling price expected to be closer to £120,000 (the average for a Range Rover is £126,000), which lands it in the heart of Audi e-tron, Porsche Taycan and Lotus Emeya territory along with BMW’s i7 and the Mercedes EQS.

The positive spin is that Jaguar is moving into the premium luxury market having failed to enter the premium volume market, which is why it was never an option to just develop new variants of the current line-up. Therefore, sales are expected to be lower but the profit per unit higher, which sounds straightforward enough. Except for one small issue: the segment Jaguar is moving into is already stunted and shows no signs of growing anytime soon.