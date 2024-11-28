Lotus to bring back petrol power from 2026 with ‘Hyper Hybrid’ tech
The new ‘Hyper Hybrid’ system will see a petrol motor of some description grafted into Lotus electric cars, serving in a motor generator unit capacity
Lotus is far from immune to the winds of change that continue to blow throughout the motor industry and new Lotus Cars Europe CEO Dan Balmer, is ‘reading the room’ on his mission to bring stability for the marque. That’s why in around 24 months from now, some Lotus products will again feature internal combustion engines, as part of its new Hyper Hybrid system. We met up with the new boss at the Lotus Mayfair showroom to discuss how Lotus plans to pivot in the coming months and years.
Though it’s not been specified exactly which cars will receive this technology, or the nature of the petrol engine it’ll feature, Lotus has clarified that Hyper Hybrid is a system designed to integrate with the EPA all-electric platform that underpins its current EVs. It would therefore be safe to assume that the ‘lifestyle’ products that currently use it – the Lotus Eletre and Lotus Emeya – could be the first to benefit. Likewise, given Balmer clarified that no new product would be joining the range in the coming two years, it could also arrive fitted to Lotus’s forthcoming Porsche Macan Electric rival, the Type 134, which while delayed, is still part of the plan.
‘We developed that platform for all our future models,’ Balmer explained to evo. ‘We’re not cutting off any possibility, it could include any of our future models. It’s something we need to be constantly aware of, as the market evolves.’
Hyper Hybrid will incorporate an internal combustion engine in a motor generator range extender capacity, rather than as a performant element of the powertrain. So no, the hypothetical 2026 Eletre Hyper Hybrid won’t be a car you rev up and shift through the gears like Lotuses of old. Rather, the cars will use batteries and motors as they do now, with charge state being augmented by an ICE.
‘The technology that we’re talking about is not like today’s PHEVs,’ Balmer explained. ‘But range extender is also uncharitable. The innovation that we’re looking at here is the best of both of those worlds.’
> Lotus Emira v Morgan Plus Four – four-cylinder Brits go head-to-head
The reasoning for the move is obvious, with a market and consumer base that’s uneasy about how electric cars integrate into their lives, expected longevity and residual values. Conversely, the reintegration of ICE in an MGU capacity can be achieved more quickly and more efficiently, than say, re-engineering the Emeya to have a V8 under the bonnet. Lotus has made clear too that this is part of a multi-powertrain solution, with the electric cars it currently sells, or updated versions thereof, serving alongside.
‘The point we’re making here is that what the ‘room’ is asking of us, is not more performance,’ Balmer continues. ‘It’s peace of mind; an answer to being able to drive to Scotland without having to plan where you’ll charge. The so-called early adopters bought in but there are people that came and saw the design, drove and loved the cars but thought ‘you know what, I have this nagging doubt about charging’. It’s that versatility.’
It’s claimed Hyper Hybrids will charge at up to five-times the speed that discharging takes place while on the road. Meanwhile, 900V architecture tech will still allow for ultra fast charging in a conventional sense when parked. The claim is that cars so-equipped will be good for combined range figures in the region of 680 miles. ‘We’re developing the final solution,’ Balmer confirms. ‘This is a theoretical result but roughly double today’s range is what we’ll see – we’re pretty certain because we know today’s platform very well.’
There’s precedent within the rest of the Geely Group for this kind of technology too, with Zeekr announcing that an ‘innovative super hybrid’ very similar in nature to how Hyper Hybrid is described, will go into production in 2025. Exactly how related the Lotus system will be is unclear, though Balmer told us the systems will be disparate given the different attributes they’ll be required to deliver and the customers they’re aimed at. What is clear, is that both are a response to evolving attitudes in the marketplace.
Lotus is still bringing its distribution networks online throughout the world, with areas and that need to be targeted and potential still to be realised. By the time everything is up to speed, the marque ought to be very close to offering Hyper Hybrid tech to the increasing pool of customers that aren’t sure about all-electric power. From an enthusiast point of view, too, it’s good to see Lotus show willingness and an ability to pivot, when it comes to ICE and its previous approach.