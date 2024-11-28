Lotus to bring back petrol power from 2026 with ‘Hyper Hybrid’ tech

‘The point we’re making here is that what the ‘room’ is asking of us, is not more performance,’ Balmer continues. ‘It’s peace of mind; an answer to being able to drive to Scotland without having to plan where you’ll charge. The so-called early adopters bought in but there are people that came and saw the design, drove and loved the cars but thought ‘you know what, I have this nagging doubt about charging’. It’s that versatility.’

It’s claimed Hyper Hybrids will charge at up to five-times the speed that discharging takes place while on the road. Meanwhile, 900V architecture tech will still allow for ultra fast charging in a conventional sense when parked. The claim is that cars so-equipped will be good for combined range figures in the region of 680 miles. ‘We’re developing the final solution,’ Balmer confirms. ‘This is a theoretical result but roughly double today’s range is what we’ll see – we’re pretty certain because we know today’s platform very well.’

There’s precedent within the rest of the Geely Group for this kind of technology too, with Zeekr announcing that an ‘innovative super hybrid’ very similar in nature to how Hyper Hybrid is described, will go into production in 2025. Exactly how related the Lotus system will be is unclear, though Balmer told us the systems will be disparate given the different attributes they’ll be required to deliver and the customers they’re aimed at. What is clear, is that both are a response to evolving attitudes in the marketplace.

Lotus is still bringing its distribution networks online throughout the world, with areas and that need to be targeted and potential still to be realised. By the time everything is up to speed, the marque ought to be very close to offering Hyper Hybrid tech to the increasing pool of customers that aren’t sure about all-electric power. From an enthusiast point of view, too, it’s good to see Lotus show willingness and an ability to pivot, when it comes to ICE and its previous approach.