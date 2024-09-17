Lotus Theory 1 concept is a three-seat, 986bhp hypercar

Open those doors and peer inside and you realise the Theory 1 is quite unlike any Lotus that’s come before, Evija included. That’s because it’s a three-seater, with the driver in the middle and a passenger seated further back on either side, McLaren F1-style. Unconventional for Lotus this may be, but when it comes to the Theory 1 cabin, that’s only where the weirdness begins.

Let’s talk Lotuswear, a proprietary system that immerses the occupants with personalised experiences. For the driver, this means inflatable elements in the seating and even steering wheel, that do their thing in real time to improve support, grip and deliver subtle prompts. When you need to take a left, for instance, the left side of the wheel will pulse. The seats can adapt for use in Tour mode versus Track mode, varying comfort and support. Lotus has developed this in tandem with wearable robotics company MotorSkins.

KEF binaural audio is also integrated into the 3D-printed lattice carbon headrests on the seats and can deliver bespoke soundscapes and ‘speed’ sounds. It also features noise-cancelling tech.

Lotuswear also includes that OLED band running inside and outside the car that can deliver messages to the driver as well as other road users and pedestrians. It’s also an homage to the ‘joining band’ on the Lotus Esprit. The Theory 1 uses Nvidia Drive computing to integrate the Lotuswear system and the 360-degree, quad-LiDAR, six-camera exterior monitoring system that, yes, can also allow it to drive autonomously. Needless to say, the whole user experience is very sci-fi.

So what’s The Lotus Theory, then? Well, it comprises three core principals: Digital, Natural and Analogue, or DNA – get it? Ben Payne, Lotus Group vice president of design, explains: ‘With Theory 1 we’ve built on everything Lotus has achieved so far in its 76-year history, to push the boundaries for what it means to drive a performance vehicle.

‘We want to demonstrate that you don’t need to compromise – with both digital and analogue capabilities working harmoniously in the future car. In doing this, we are able to bring drivers the best possible immersive driving experience, with raw emotion, functionality and connectivity at the core.’

How all of this will translate to a future Lotus production model, we’ll have to wait and see.