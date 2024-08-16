The 2078bhp Rimac Nevera R is a more powerful version of the world’s quickest car

An increasing number of manufacturers are launching electric hypercars these days, but the Rimac Nevera is king of them all, holding numerous outright production car records. While many of these records still stand today, the Croatian firm has already given it more performance with the Nevera R.

Limited to 40 units worldwide, the model has been revealed at the Monterey Car Week as an evolution of the original, boasting a more focused chassis, more power and more aero in response to customer feedback. While Rimac says it transforms the model from a hyper GT into a hyper sports car, it remains a model designed primarily for use on the road, capable of occasional track use.

The basic formula is the same as the original; a cutting-edge, quad-motor electric powertrain, everyday useability and class-leading attention to detail. Thanks to thorough re-engineering of certain elements and the use of next-generation technology, the R unlocks a new level of performance over the already ballistic Nevera.

Rimac Group CEO Mate Rimac said: ‘We’re relentlessly tweaking to customers’ desires, and many were looking for a car that really emphasised the Nevera’s cornering ability, using all the advanced technology on-board. We responded with the Nevera R: all the DNA of the record-breaking Nevera, but lighter, faster and more focused.’

At the heart of it all is a new 108kWh battery pack from Rimac itself, designed with a particular focus on improving performance. As before there’s a motor at each corner for all-wheel drive, but power now stands at an even more ludicrous 2078bhp, 190bhp more than the original Nevera.