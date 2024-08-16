The 2078bhp Rimac Nevera R is a more powerful version of the world’s quickest car
The all-electric Rimac Nevera hypercar is the fastest-accelerating production car the world has seen, but now it’s gained even more power, aero and focus
An increasing number of manufacturers are launching electric hypercars these days, but the Rimac Nevera is king of them all, holding numerous outright production car records. While many of these records still stand today, the Croatian firm has already given it more performance with the Nevera R.
Limited to 40 units worldwide, the model has been revealed at the Monterey Car Week as an evolution of the original, boasting a more focused chassis, more power and more aero in response to customer feedback. While Rimac says it transforms the model from a hyper GT into a hyper sports car, it remains a model designed primarily for use on the road, capable of occasional track use.
The basic formula is the same as the original; a cutting-edge, quad-motor electric powertrain, everyday useability and class-leading attention to detail. Thanks to thorough re-engineering of certain elements and the use of next-generation technology, the R unlocks a new level of performance over the already ballistic Nevera.
Rimac Group CEO Mate Rimac said: ‘We’re relentlessly tweaking to customers’ desires, and many were looking for a car that really emphasised the Nevera’s cornering ability, using all the advanced technology on-board. We responded with the Nevera R: all the DNA of the record-breaking Nevera, but lighter, faster and more focused.’
At the heart of it all is a new 108kWh battery pack from Rimac itself, designed with a particular focus on improving performance. As before there’s a motor at each corner for all-wheel drive, but power now stands at an even more ludicrous 2078bhp, 190bhp more than the original Nevera.
Predictably, these changes have improved performance figures, with the 0-62mph sprint coming in a quoted 1.81sec to match the original, standstill to 124mph happening in a mind-boggling 4.38sec and 0-186mph in 8.66sec – to put that into perspective, a Volkswagen Up GTI takes over a tenth longer to hit 62mph from a standstill. Top speed stands at 217mph, or 256mph when runs are overseen by Rimac for safety purposes (2mph slower than before).
To make the most of this new performance, the R has been given a complete design overhaul, not only making its design cleaner, sharper and more aggressive than before, but increasing aerodynamic focus too. Unlike the standard car, the R comes with a large fixed rear wing and a more aggressive diffuser to match, and while it boosts downforce by 15 per cent, aerodynamic efficiency has also seen a ten per cent increase.
The Nevera R’s newly-designed, staggered 20 and 21-inch wheel set are treated to bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, which when combined with more negative camber and the new aero setup are said to reduce understeer and increase lateral grip by ten and five per cent respectively.
The Nevera’s software has also been given some attention, with the per-wheel, all-wheel drive torque vectoring system, traction control and drift mode re-tuned for the new hardware. The result is said to be an improvement in feedback, wet weather predictability and steering response.
As should come hand-in-hand with an uplift in power, the Nevera’s brakes have been given an overhaul too. A new EVO2 system pairs updated carbon ceramic discs with a silicone matrix layer, said to improve stopping distances, heat management and longevity when pushing on.
This launch car is finished in Nebula green with green highlights as a nod to the Nevera Time Attack, but the Nevera R is just as customisable as the original. Each of the 40 examples will be specified to the requirements of each buyer, with new painted carbonfibre, colour and trim options offering even more flexibility than before.
Rimac Nevera R specs
|Top speed
|217mph (256mph with manufacturer oversight)
|Power
|2078bhp
|0-62mph
|1.81sec
|0-124mph
|4.38sec
|0-186mph
|8.66sec
|1⁄4 mile time
|8.23sec
|Battery capacity
|108kWh
|Price
|TBC