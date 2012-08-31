Fastest cars in the world 2025 – top speed, acceleration and lap times

The question of what is the fastest car in the world is a more complicated one in 2025 than it was 30 years ago. Back then, the fastest flat out also tended to be the quickest to 62mph and against the clock around a circuit. Today, those that have the highest Vmax which we’d traditionally call the fastest, aren’t necessarily the quickest to 62mph. Nor are they the fastest around a track, by virtue of their often low-drag, low-downforce bodywork. So extreme are the endeavors of extreme top speed, acceleration and track performance, that majoring in all three is almost impossible in this day and age.

With that said, top speed remains the most elusive number and source of bragging rights in cutting-edge hypercars. Hitting over 200mph is as revered today as it was two decades ago. By contrast, there are modern hot hatches that’ll get from 0-62mph quicker than the hypercars of the noughties. EVs too have democratised hypercar-like acceleration, with SUVs and family saloons able to crack 62mph in under three seconds.

Likewise, explosive leaps forward in downforce, chassis and tyre tech have seen lap times tumble over the last 20 years, to the point that a road-going Porsche 911 GT3 RS can dispatch its racing cousin on equal tyres over a hot lap. Only a select few cars over the last decade or two however, have pushed the boundaries in terms of top speed. The McLaren F1 went seven years unchallenged and undisputed, as the fastest car in the world. It set its two-way average as well as the mythical de-restricted run to 242.9mph almost 30 years ago. The club of cars capable of such speeds is still vanishingly exclusive given not only the engineering required to make a car so capable, but the space required to test it.

In this feature:

The five fastest cars in the world

The five fastest accelerating cars in the world

The fastest cars around a track

The fastest cars in the world

Key innovations in the game of top speed