With the death of the Fiesta and soon the Focus, what cars remain within the range that are so unmistakably Ford? Fords used to be the cars that proved beyond all doubt that affordable didn’t have to mean austere; that accessible cars could be aspirational, with an attractive design inside and out, quality appointment, contemporary tech and above all else, joy to the dynamics and driving balance that’s well above their pay grade.

The Fiesta and the Focus were, we fear, the last Fords of an everyman variety with these principles hard-wired into their DNA. To be sure we weren’t delusional, we booked in as billy basic a Focus as we could, to re-sample what is now the last ‘traditional’ Ford, as a sort of goodbye and to work out whether our gut instinct was right: with the death of the Focus, will Ford be killing off its best car?

Even as the thing pulled up outside my house, I was reminded that design-wise, the original really was lightning in a bottle. Neither the Mk2 from 2005, the Mk3 from 2011 or the Mk4 from 2019 that this car is a development of, could ever claim to be quite so bold, innovative or distinctive within their segment. Whether subsequent Focus generations failed to maintain that disruptive momentum or whether other manufacturers caught up after being shaken awake by the original breaking the hatchback mold, is not a debate for here. My feeling is it’s a mix of both. Either way, the Mk4 Focus, while handsome, doesn’t crick necks on your local high street like the original did back in 1998.

Happily there’s good form to be found once inside, though confession time, our car wasn’t totally bottom-spec... The ST-Line specification adds a sporty edge we’ll grant you, but apart from the red stitching and being a bit big, the wheel is the right thickness with common sense controls. Generally all the touch points are good but you’re not looking far before you find some iffy plastics. Practicality-wise? It’s a Focus – the boot’s cavernous and the cabin will seat parents and 2.5 kids without stress or discomfort.