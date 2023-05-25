Ford Focus ST Edition 2025 review – a worthy alternative to the Honda Civic Type R?

> Ford Focus ST Track Pack v Honda Civic Type R: sharpened Focus tackles the hot hatch king

The real positive of the suspension changes is just how connected to the road the ST now feels, more eager to turn into a corner and more adjustable once you’re partway through the curve. The Focus Edition encourages you to drive with real flair. It’s not all for show either, with the Focus ST Track Pack (essentially the same car, on paper), achieving competitive lap times at Cadwell Park for evo’s 2024 Track Car of the Year group test. The judges even placed it ahead of the class-leading Honda Civic Type R in terms of outright thrills (though the Civic’s best lap was around 1.7 seconds quicker). The uprated brakes inspire great confidence, too, with excellent stopping power and a progressive pedal that’s easy to modulate.

What hasn’t changed are two key flaws that have always blighted this ST: the engine’s characteristics and the steering. Taking the EcoBoost motor first, it’s certainly not short on urge, as its 276bhp, 310lb ft and the 0-62mph time of 5.7sec that it delivers all attest. But the calibration feels all wrong for a hot hatch, the bias very much towards torque; there seems little point in revving much past 5000rpm, and the sudden rush of boost at low revs is difficult to modulate. A tight, precise gearshift is one saving grace, with the auto-blip function also a nice to have, but its powerplant simply can’t match the very best.

Combine this with a hypersensitive quick-rack steering set-up, at just two turns lock-to-lock, and you end up with a nervous, pointy sort of car – one that can be hard to string a series of corners together in smoothly, and that torque-steers more than most of its rivals, particularly in inclement conditions. Off-centre response is excellent and this character is addictive when the time is right, but it can be a little much for when it’s not.

There’s plenty to like about the ST Edition, and given its performance in 2024’s evo Track Car of the Year, these changes have made it devastatingly effective. Now priced from an even higher £42,905 price tag than its predecessor, it’s hardly a cheap option, but with the manual-equipped front-drive hot hatch limited to the even more expensive £50,050 Honda Civic Type R, we should savour it while it lasts.

