Ford Fiesta ST (Mk8, 2017 - 2023) review and buying guide – a hot hatch that left on a high

It’s hard to believe we now live in a world where you can’t buy a brand new Ford Fiesta, let alone the hot Fiesta ST. Especially as both remain incredibly popular models still, some almost two years on from when Ford gave them the chop.

In contrast to the all-but-barron small hot hatch market of today, the Mk8 Fiesta ST faced stiff competition on its launch in 2017. It needed to live up to its (still) brilliant predecessor, with its key rival at the time, the Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport, at full strength and a new three-cylinder engine that had yet to be proven as a thrilling high performer.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Needless to say, it did, with fabulous chassis dynamics and a thrummy, characterful powertrain. The range featured three models, ST-1, ST-2 and ST-3, with the ‘1’ being the base model and the ‘3’ being packed with options. Ford wasted no time putting out special versions too, with the Fiesta ST Performance Edition and the Edition, which brought lightweight wheels, the usually optional Quaife limited-slip diff as standard, a lower ride height, Ford Performance coilover suspension and striking colour choices – Deep Orange for the former and Azura Blue for the latter. Just 600 Performance Editions and 500 Editions were made, with only 300 of the latter arriving on UK shores.