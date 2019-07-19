Hyundai i30 N (2018 - 2024) review

Evo rating Price from £34,595 Enthusiastic and hard-hitting yet balanced and engaging, the i30 N does it all Engine still lacks true sparkle; still heavier than ideal

It’s hard to believe, but the Hyundai i30 N has been around for nearly seven years, in that time completely transforming Hyundai’s image amongst those interested in driving, and has since become a byword for the modern hot hatch. Hyundai’s hot hatch presence started with the i30 N, and it remains its best N model, and after a recent update that focused on small but meaningful elements, it’s now the best hot hatchback money can buy. The previous generation’s entry-level model is now gone, and prices for all others have gone up across the board, but the i30 N still feels worth every penny. > Hyundai i30 N and i20 N axed 14 There’s more variety this time around, too. The i30 Fastback N has returned, and both cars are now available with an optional dual-clutch transmission that was specifically designed for the i30 N and its requirements, adding even more daily versatility to the package if two pedals is a must. So right now, in 2023, this i30 N competes in an ecosystem with the best of the VW Group’s efforts, a strong Ford Focus ST and even a hot-rod front-wheel-drive BMW, yet the Hyundai remains unbeatable. The i30 N sits at the top of a very talented field, and it’s a truly fantastic thing to drive.