This can be put down to the Hyundai using an engine that was never really designed to be so high-performance, instead being designed for use in Hyundai/Kia's more sedate models. As a result, underneath its raucous character, it just isn’t quite as scythe-sharp or reactive as Ford’s three-cylinder, let alone Toyota's. Yet as with the 2-litre Theta unit in the Hyundai i30 N it doesn’t destroy the experience, far from it in fact, but neither does it shine, or even just enhance the overall package. It’s definitely a supporting role in an otherwise brilliantly executed package.

The i20 N gets the basics right from the start. The seats are supportive, and thankfully not set too high. The steering wheel has a nice feel to it, and while there’s always a risk that digital instrumentation is over-elaborate just because it can be, in this instance it’s clear and attractive. Switch to the N mode and the rev counter gains prominence, but with oil and coolant temps equally easy to read. It’s a small touch, but it shows N understands what a driving enthusiast wants to know.

Even from the first few yards you can sense how taut the i20 N feels: solid of shell, and firm of suspension. In a modern world where many of the larger hot hatchbacks can feel like everyday luxury cars when so configured from the driver’s seat, the i20 N – much like the Fiesta ST, it must be said – makes no apology for being firm riding. In that regard it feels like a hot hatch from the old school, an effect amplified by its low weight and small size. It feels nimble and agile – a car you want to throw around right away, albeit one that details the complete picture of the road’s surface through to the cabin.

Switch to N mode and the car really comes to life, a flickering red flame effect around the rev counter signifying much sharper throttle response, more weight to the steering and the pops, growls and bangs of the exhaust. Soon I’m into Custom mode, tweaking it slightly by going back a step on the steering weight and switching off the ESP – it’s all very easy to achieve. The little 1.6-litre engine rips through the rev range, pulling from low revs with vigour but also building revs in a fizzy, boost-heavy way. The shift quality is direct, but allows very quick changes, while the brakes offer a nicely firm pedal feel.