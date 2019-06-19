Lexus LFA (2009 - 2012) review – the ultimate Japanese supercar

The Lexus LFA, like the Bugatti Veyron, the original Ford GT Le Mans car and a number of other mythical greats, was a personal pet project – funded by a multinational car manufacturer to fulfil the brief of a passionate and exacting CEO. The LFA was the vision of Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda. After years of underwhelming product, a world-beating supercar was on the agenda, although the car Toyota ended up with was likely vastly different to the car Mr Toyoda initially imagined.

Conceived in early 2000 while Toyota was preparing to enter Formula 1, by the time the V10-engined supercar – its initials standing for Lexus Future Apex – was officially announced in production specification, Toyota had already withdrawn from F1 after a humiliating multi-billion-pound misadventure.

In that time – almost a decade, in fact – the LFA had changed enormously in all but overall silhouette and appearance. An all-alloy construction made way for a part-carbon rethink, to combat rising weight, while the single-clutch gearbox felt vestigial of the decade it was developed in.

The road car was finally revealed at the 2009 Tokyo motor show, along with a £340,000 price tag and confirmation that only 500 units would be built. Thanks to its long-winded development and expensive carbonfibre construction, the LFA road car was still a loss maker for Toyota despite its huge price tag.