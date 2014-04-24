Used Porsche 911 GT3 (991, 2013 - 2019) review, specs and buying guide

As with the Carreras it sat above, the Porsche 911 GT3 got a bit controversial for the 991 generation 911. Revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2013, it was larger, heavier, more complicated and shorn of everything from the effervescent Mezger engine to the feelsome manual transmission and hydraulic steering. But it did offer a substantial increase in performance over the 997, to supercar-baiting levels, while the zinging 9000rpm redline and flat-six howl accompaniment was spine-tingling.

Short term pain for the most dedicated enthusiasts turned out to be long-term gain for Porsche, as a market ravenous for analogue hardcore 911s lunged at the eventual re-introduction of the manual. By the time the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 arrived, the introduction of the wingless GT3 Touring and the manual gearbox were headline-grabbing sweeteners. But in reality, almost everyone had already warmed to what was a very different GT3 than those that came before it. What could have been the black sheep in the history of the GT3 turned out to be a pillar of the breed, with even the first PDK-only 3.8s being resolved to an eCoty-winning standard.

991 GT3 engines and specs

The engine of the first 991 GT3 was a totally new design, Carrera S-based with bespoke cylinder heads and aggressive cams, while it also featured specially-developed rotational components like forged pistons and titanium connecting rods. This in combination with race-inspired hydraulically-controlled rocker-arm valve clearance compensation allowed for that screaming 9000rpm redline and sharp responses. A dry sump oiling system kept the mill lubricated. Power was up compared to the Mezger of the last GT3, though not to the heady heights of the 4-litre unit in the run-out GT3 RS 4.0.