Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (992.2) 2025 review – wingless 9000rpm special is better than ever

This is our first experience behind the wheel of the newly updated, 992.2 generation 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring. From launch, it’s available in two body styles: the familiar, winged 911 GT3 form, and the more understated 911 GT3 Touring style, with its cleaner body and deleted rear spoiler.

Whichever body style you go for, and whichever gearbox option (both are available with either a six-speed H-pattern manual, or PDK twin-clutch paddleshift), the price is the same: £157,300 in the UK before options. And there are a few heartily priced options available…

At the international launch, we’ve driven the ‘regular’ GT3 on track – you can read the review here – and the GT3 Touring on the road. An overview of what’s new in the 992.2 GT3 as a whole is in the other review. This review, meanwhile, drops straight into the driving seat of the GT3 Touring. Or, to give it its official name, the ‘Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package.’

That seat in this case is the new, optional folding carbonfibre bucket seat. That’s because, for the first time, the GT3 Touring is available with rear seats – ruled out in the previous generation due to its fixed carbon buckets. Customer demand has led to the +2 option, available at no extra cost.

There’s also more customisation for the Touring than before. If they wish, buyers can spec it with the Lightweight (or Leichtbau) pack, a reassuringly/terrifyingly expensive £29,223 option bundle which includes forged magnesium wheels (as seen on 2023’s limited-run Porsche 911 S/T), carbonfibre for the roof, rear anti-roll bars and coupling rods, lightweight door panels (and the aforementioned folding carbon bucket seats, which can be specced separately for £5390; electric-adjust sports seats are otherwise standard equipment).