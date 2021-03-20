Development of Porsche’s all-electric 718 Cayman and Boxster replacements continues, with the latest set of spy shots offering our best look yet at the coupe cold weather testing in public. A launch date is still yet to be confirmed, but when we first saw prototypes testing over two years ago, a reveal was expected for 2025. We’re now almost half way through the year and there have been more teases from Porsche of a road-going Le Mans Hypercar than there have been signals of the electric Boxster and Cayman.

Recent changes to legislation throw into further question what world the electric Cayman and Boxster will be silently wading into. Surely a very different one to what was envisaged, back when development first began towards the beginning of the decade.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The UK was one of the last holdouts regarding a wholesale combustion vehicle ban in 2030. That’s now been eased, with low-volume manufacturers exempt and hybrids allowed to be sold by any manufacturer up to 2035. That means, in theory, that an internal combustion-engined Cayman with hybrid assistance and enough (whatever ‘enough’ is) electric range to qualify, could be sold for another ten years.

Alas, Porsche appears to be persevering with the electrification of one of its core sports car families, with these images giving our latest insight into what’s to come. While extensive cladding on this Cayman prototype makes it difficult to distinguish the fine details, it can’t hide the new EV’s proportions. This is a much broader, stockier car than the relatively slender current Cayman (and Boxster), which at their basis have been in production since 2012. It looks longer and features a 992-style ridged, squared-off bonnet.