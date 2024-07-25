The next Porsche Cayenne will be electric, but petrol and hybrid models will live on

It’s no secret that the next Porsche Cayenne will be electric powered, following in the wake of the recently launched new all-electric Macan. What wasn’t expected is that development for the existing petrol and hybrid models is far from over, because despite the current Cayenne receiving a heavy facelift in 2023, Porsche is still planning ‘major technical investment’ to ensure its internal combustion engined powertrains comply with future EU legislation.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This move will allow Porsche to sell both petrol and petrol-hybrid Cayennes alongside the all-new electric version well into the next decade. Depending on customer demand and the development of regional EV charging infrastructure, the firm predicts that electrified models including Macan, Taycan, new Cayenne and forthcoming Boxster/Cayman replacements will make up more than 80 percent of its sales in 2030.

The next Cayenne will be based on a ‘comprehensive development’ of the new electric Macan’s PPE platform, and positioned below a forthcoming three-row electric SUV codenamed K1. Specs for the electric Cayenne haven’t been announced yet, but the 800-volt PPE platform’s capabilities are known.

Developed in conjunction with Audi, the architecture can accept single and dual motor powertrains, the latter producing up to 630bhp and 833lb ft of torque in the Macan EV. Expect higher-spec versions of the Cayenne to come with an electronically controlled locking differential on the rear axle, as available on the Macan 4S and Turbo. Rear-wheel steering, air springs and PASM adaptive dampers will also form part of the chassis systems.

Given that the Cayenne will be larger and heavier than the Macan (which already weighs 2220kg in its lightest form), Porsche may fit a larger battery pack to maintain electric range – for reference, the Macan 4 gets 380 miles from its 95kWh battery pack. Maximum charging rates could meet or exceed the 270kW speeds achieved by the Macan.

Testing for the fourth-generation Cayenne is already well underway, and prototypes will have completed several million test miles in extreme conditions by the time it’s unveiled next year.