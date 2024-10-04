Not only does the Ioniq 6 N feature a virtual gearbox, Hyundai’s also used expertise derived from the development of ‘rolling lab’ prototypes like the wild RN24 to add features such as N Launch Control, N Drift Optimizer, N Grin Boost and N Torque Distribution to further add to the experience. While some may have limited use in normal road driving, all take advantage of the near-infinite adjustability electric motors provide for clever torque vectoring, improved stability and better traction off the line.

Beyond the powertrain, Hyundai has also gone to great lengths to improve the Ioniq 6 dynamically, with ‘fully redesigned’ geometry, ‘stroke sensing’ electronically controlled dampers that adjust on the fly depending on the road conditions and even an exposed strut brace in the boot, painted red so you don’t miss it. Aero and track width has also been changed over the standard car, with swollen arches and a swan neck rear wing contributing to an improvement in aerodynamic balance and high speed stability.

Inside, it’s typical Hyundai N, turning a practical, ergonomic everyday cabin up a notch with plenty of Alcantara, heavily bolstered sport seats and dedicated buttons for drive modes and ‘boost’ on the steering wheel. There are plenty of physical buttons throughout for frequently accessed controls such as seat heating, climate control and primary menu buttons for the central infotainment display. There’s also a digital dash behind the wheel to provide the driver with all of the vital information they need, which can also be customised to suit different drivers.

Powering it all is the same 84kWh battery pack as in the Ioniq 5 N, designed with optimum thermal management in mind and capable of accepting a charge at up to 350kw – range is yet to be announced, but expect it to be similar to the 278-mile WLTP figure of its sibling.

Pricing hasn’t been disclosed, but given the Ioniq 5 N starts from £65,000, the Ioniq 6 N is likely to start from over the £70,000 mark. Look to similarly powerful EV saloon rivals such as the £118,000 Porsche Taycan GTS, though, and this figure doesn’t seem so bad…

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N specs