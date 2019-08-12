It’s fair to say that the Tesla Model 3 has deeply embedded itself into the British motoring landscape, with sales eclipsing not just other electric cars but many key compact executive rivals. While it’s sometimes impossible to ignore the controversy around Tesla and the way it operates, the impact it’s had in integrating electric cars into the psyche of modern everyday motorists has been profound, whether you’re a fan of electric cars or not.

With a swarm of rivals coming from all sides, Tesla has given the Model 3 a significant update for 2024 while also making it cheaper to buy than before. Elements such as build quality, rolling refinement and efficiency have been the focus for the facelift, but the usual Tesla quirks and idiosyncrasies – plus a one or two new ones – have been carried across.

The question is, does the Model 3 still operate at the sharp end of the EV market, or have rivals from Polestar, BMW and Volkswagen caught up? Read on to find out.

Tesla Model 3 – in detail

Engine, transmission and technical details – Single and dual motor powertrains are available, with the latter offering a bigger battery for more range

There's no new Model 3 Performance yet, but the Long Range still offers enormous pace

For what it lacks in finesse, the Model 3 counters with impressive handling characteristics and raw grip

The cost of running a Model 3 is dependent on whether you can charge at home, but the Supercharger network does bring added convenience

With no buttons, dials or column stalks, the Model 3's interior is extremely minimalistic – for better and worse

The Tesla Model 3 range is very straight forward. Until a facelifted Performance version inevitably arrives, you can choose from a £39,990 single motor version or the dual-motor Long Range for £49,990.

Prices, specs and rivals

The Tesla Model 3 range is very straight forward. Until a facelifted Performance version inevitably arrives, you can choose from a £39,990 single motor version or the dual-motor Long Range for £49,990.