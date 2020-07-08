Polestar has been hard at work expanding its range beyond just a single model over the last few years, launching the 3 SUV, 4 crossover and soon, the 5 saloon. These models are designed to help Polestar compete in an ever-changing and increasingly competitive EV market, but its very first model, the 2, remains most significant of all.

Tackling the lower end of the market to rival models like the Tesla Model 3, the Polestar 2 doesn’t have an easy job on its hands. A comprehensive update in 2023 saw Polestar completely overhaul the entry-level 2 to make it a more competitive offering, and with boosted performance and improved efficiency across the board, it did just that. Its closest rival, the Tesla Model 3, has always offered a competitive blend of style, tech and dynamic ability though, so can its Swedish alternative still compete?

Powertrain and technical highlights

The Polestar 2 is offered in two motor configurations, with either a single rear motor or dual-motor all-wheel drive. The entry-level car has 268bhp and 361lb ft of torque, powered by a 70kWh battery pack for 344 miles (WLTP) of range. Jump up to the next model and the single-motor ‘Long Range’ car is what you’ll get, pairing a more powerful 295bhp rear motor with a larger 82kWh battery pack – the result is a 408-mile range (WLTP), the highest of any Polestar 2.