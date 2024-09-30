Polestar 4 2024 review – 536bhp crossover is the fastest yet

It rides on the Geely Sustainable Experience Architecture, which also underpins the Volvo EX30. In fact, the Polestar 4 has more in common with the Lotus Eletre, architecturally, than it does the Polestar 3, which rides on the SPA2 architecture that also underpins the Volvo EX90. Keeping up?

The choice to plunder the Geely parts bin was one of convenience for Polestar and is part of what has allowed it to bring multiple new products to market in such a short space of time. With 400-volt electronics it’s not technologically the most advanced by comparison to the 800-volt, PPE-based Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-tron, with DC charging only up to 200kW.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But you can certainly have power if you want it. The long range, dual motor car with the performance pack that we drove packs a quite dizzying 536bhp and 506lb ft. Those motors are fed by a 94kWh (usable) battery which can, when not being plumbed for a 3.7-second 0-60mph time, deliver a claimed 367 miles of WLTP-certified range. In the real world, that’s more in the region of 300 on average, depending on conditions and driving styles – reasonable when you consider the available performance.

That can happily be metered out with adjustable powertrain settings. Performance mode means both motors are working all the time, with the full 536bhp available at any moment. Range mode disconnects the front motor in normal driving but is able to reconnect near-instantly should you drop the throttle and ask for the full beans. If anything, deploying the full 536bhp glob can be as unnerving as it is thrilling, with the wheels often tramping and juddering in the arches as the tyres try to find purchase.

Indeed, with all that punch on offer, you’d hope the rest of the package is up to the job of harnessing it. The Polestar 4 is suspended by coils front and rear with active ZF dampers that can be set in Normal, Nimble or Firm settings. On the road at pace, Nimble is the happy medium, with Normal not affording the kind of control you’d want for a car as fast as this and Firm doing exactly as advertised, stiffening the road ride almost to the point of intolerability.