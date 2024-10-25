Land Rover Defender 110 Fast Fleet test – 9000 miles in the go-anywhere SUV

So far, so expected of a Land Rover product. So what? It’s designed to be practical, dependable, rugged and an automotive multi-tool. Of course it should be good at all this stuff. But it’s how the Defender feels like a normal car that creates the platform for its sales success. You don’t need to work around or make excuses for any foibles because it has so few, certainly fewer than most cars. The sizeable area required to fully open its tailgate is a rare big issue.

You might feel a fraud for opting for a Defender when an estate car would probably do for 95 per cent of your requirements if space is really your only criterion, but that high-set driving position is welcome when the summer sun comes up and you can spot Bambi from afar, ambling home from her nighttime manoeuvres without a care in the world or any sense that a 2.3-ton SUV is on the same piece of tarmac she is about to step onto.

Fitted with all-season tyres and equipped with a chassis designed in the first instance to crawl through a bog means there’s more tyre noise than you’ll experience in a more regular premium SUV. And while the torque-rich diesel motor can press on, physics will always come out on top when you’re really pushing it. But then you’d have to be a little strange if you thought a Defender was going to ignite your inner McRae.

The Defender’s success has not only given rivals something to think about, internally at JLR it’s heaped more pressure on the similarly priced Discovery 5, which despite sharing the same platform, being more refined and luxurious, and being built in the same Slovakian factory, has sales and a level of popularity that are very much in the Defender’s shadow. The Disco drives better on the road but the Defender looks better on it in the eyes of the majority – especially from the rear, an angle from which the Disco 5 isn’t easy to stomach.

If our brief time with this reimagined icon has taught us anything it’s that while cars this heavy and this big are increasingly hard to justify, especially so in an automotive landscape that’s pushing for maximum efficiency and environmental responsibility, if you need (or want) something that can do literally everything your weekend car can’t, the Defender is the most fit-for-purpose device possible.

Date acquired October 2023 Duration of test 3 months Total test mileage 9298 Overall mpg 29.0 Total costs £0 Purchase price £81,075 Value today c£70,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 317.