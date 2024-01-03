Land Rover Defender 130 V8 2024 review: an exercise in excess

The weather could not be more appropriate for a Land Rover launch. Heavy rain has left many of Somerset’s roads flooded, waterlogged fields spilling onto tarmac, with the occasional addition of a stricken car stuck mid-ford, reflected hazard lights dancing on the murky floodwater. The type of conditions that would see most car launches cancelled, yet show Land Rover’s latest Defender variant in its best light. Especially as it motors past yet more stricken vehicles being recovered, before continuing unimpeded off-road across Exmoor. So far, so Defender. But all of the splashing and wading is accompanied by a rich burble overlaid with a faint whiff of supercharger whine. This is the new V8-powered long-wheelbase Defender 130; the Land Rover Defender 130 V8 P500 to give it its full title. It’s a car in the somewhat unique position of being able to offer one cylinder for every seat. You can already buy a V8-powered version of the shortest Defender 90 and the longer 110 but this is the first time Land Rover has offered the latest-generation Defender in its longest, eight-seater 130 form together with the V8 engine. While some of the later V8-powered Range Rover models use a 4.4-litre engine sourced from BMW, the Defender uses the well-known 5-litre supercharged AJ-V8 engine, as employed in older Range Rover Sport and SVR models, and Jaguars including the XKR, F-Type and Project 8. Production of said engine has now ceased, and although there are plenty of units (some of which are saved for run-out-model F-Type production), the stock will eventually run out.

Out on the road, the 5-litre V8 makes a nice burbly sound although a relatively muted one. It certainly sounds less vocal than some older Range Rover SVR models, which sounded like the grid from an entire Goodwood Revival race had been squeezed under the bonnet. Nor, being honest, does it feel enormously quick – how could it, given its size and weight? But it’s far from slow, and feeling the 450lb ft push the enormous 130 down the road at an unlikely rate of knots is an addictive sensation. You’ll need to brake early: this is a lot of car to slow down, especially on all-season tyres. And predictably, it’s far from athletic in corners. It would be wrong to say it’s agile, but it does drive quite tidily given its sheer bulk and remit of being capable off-road as well as on. 11 Gut feel says more tidily than evo Fast Fleet’s recently departed Defender 110 D300 long-termer, in fact. Land Rover hasn’t yet publicised what suspension tuning alterations have been made for the V8, but subjectively this test car steers more keenly and manages its body movement a little better than the Fast Fleet 110. Electronically height-adjustable air suspension is standard on 130-spec Defenders. The V8 rides well, considering the 22-inch wheels. You don’t get tossed around much, for a tall, soft-suspended car with a high centre of gravity.