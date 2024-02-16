Range Rover Sport SV 2024 review – the new king of SUVs?

14 Evo rating Price from £171,640 Dynamic quality has sports car level of detail Expensive; the answer to a question no one really asked

Remember the old Range Rover Sport SVR? Painted bright blue, a pair of Recaro seats that wouldn’t look out of place in a Project 8 and an exhaust system that came out of the factory set to obnoxious mode? Its replacement is nothing like that, and that’s a very good thing. What you’re looking at is one of the most accomplished fast SUVs of all – which it needs to be, because despite what you thought of the old SVR, in terms of positive financial performance no model in the Land Rover line up got close to it. The latest Range Rover Sport feels more like a smaller Range Rover rather than an SUV with genuine sporting pretensions, even in P530 V8 guise. Its refinement, comfort and material quality are far closer to luxury than anything sporting, something the SV address and then some. A chassis that wouldn’t look out of place underpinning a new F-Type supports the SV. Air springs are retained, but they have been recalibrated to benefit from a series of hardware and software changes, including new hydraulically-linked active dampers that have allowed lead engineer Matt Becker and his team to do away with anti-roll bars. There’s also a new rear subframe, the rear wheel steering has its own calibration and the rear diff is new too. Hooking this altogether is a new 6D dynamic control system to control pitch and roll, replacing the standard Dynamic Response Pro electric anti-roll system.

Dynamically the car SV has been set up and optimised for running on the standard Michelin Pilot 4 S tyres and forged wheels, rather than the optional 23-inch carbonfibre wheels and S 5 rubber fitted to our test car. On the track they find remarkable purchase, communicating any slip back to your fingers as cleanly as they can, allowing you to build confidence and tuck into the V8’s grunt. If you do find yourself at the Nürburgring with your SV, the 5 S tyre will now last eight laps before shredding itself to oblivion, where the previous SVR would destroy a set of tyres within two. Sourced from BMW, the hot-vee V8 delivers 625bhp and 590lb ft of torque, and for what it lacks in drama compared to the old 5-litre supercharged V8, it makes up for with a more cultured and subtle tone. Your neighbours will approve, owners of BO55 number plates less so. Protecting the gearbox from a torque overload makes the downshifts slower than you’d ideally want when enjoying all that performance, and can result in a second pull of the left hand paddle just when you think the gear you asked for wasn’t going to arrive. Performance is on another plane to the old SVR, with 62mph arriving in 3.8 seconds (or two-tenths quicker if you go for the carbon wheels and sticker tyres).

Carbon ceramic brake discs, the first fitted to a Range Rover and developed by Brembo, are an option and measure 440mm at the front, 390mm at the rear and their eight-piston callipers feature an X-pattern design to maximise braking performance. A handful of track laps didn’t find them wilting, and unlike many carbon ceramic setups the pedal feel isn’t masked with dead-spots in the travel, which is all the better for modulation. 14 Away from the most recent home of the Portuguese Grand Prix and on the roads between Faro and Libson, the RR Sport SV is a far less boisterous machine than its predecessor. In Comfort mode it feels noticeably more locked down than the Sport P530 that shares the same engine and adds a level of tautness to the body control as the 6D software works to prevent unnecessary pitch and roll, or ‘nodding head’ syndrome as one engineer described it. Fitting 23-inch carbon wheels and carbon ceramics saves over 70kg in unsprung mass, and on poor surfaces where your eyes tell you to prepare for a shake and shudder over the upcoming terrain, the SV is far more composed than your expectations. A regular Sport would struggle to absorb the impacts, while Aston’s DBX and Ferrari’s Purosangue would certainly let you know exactly what the wheels and tyres are dealing with.