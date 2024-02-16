Remember the old Range Rover Sport SVR? Painted bright blue, a pair of Recaro seats that wouldn’t look out of place in a Project 8 and an exhaust system that came out of the factory set to obnoxious mode? Its replacement is nothing like that, and that’s a very good thing. What you’re looking at is one of the most accomplished fast SUVs of all – which it needs to be, because despite what you thought of the old SVR, in terms of positive financial performance no model in the Land Rover line up got close to it.

The latest Range Rover Sport feels more like a smaller Range Rover rather than an SUV with genuine sporting pretensions, even in P530 V8 guise. Its refinement, comfort and material quality are far closer to luxury than anything sporting. The SV, meanwhile, aims to address that with chassis tech you'd normally expect to find under a cutting-edge sports car.

Land Rover has thrown everything at the SV to create a credible competitor to the likes of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid and Aston Martin DBX707 – SUVs that are enjoyable and dynamic to drive despite every element of physics working against them. It’s essentially a front-engined, rear-drive car, with an e-diff at the rear and a centre diff that JLR also describes as an e-diff (it’s a multi-plate clutch) sending drive to the (open) front diff via a shorter propshaft. Up to 50 per cent of drive can go to the front axle and the mode selected sets the level of rear-drive bias, from around 70 per cent in Comfort, up to 80 per cent in SV mode, though with no drive to the front when cruising.