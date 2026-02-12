It’s so much more responsive to your inputs via the Alcantara steering wheel that you dive through the turn-in and arrive pin sharp on the apex already driving for the exit in one clean, fluid motion. Your confidence in the car increases with each challenge you face, the ability of the CS never waning, your admiration for it always increasing.

Then there is the ride quality. Not only is it more relaxed when you want it to be at low speeds – highlighting how firm an F90 M5 Comp is even in Comfort mode – but there is a sizable improvement in body control, and the link between the front and rear axle to the road.

No longer does the rear of the car hop, skip and jump when it comes into contact with a poor surface when under power, instead it retains a cast iron grip keeping the tyres (our test car came equipped with the excellent Michelin Pilot Sport 4S instead of the bespoke Pirelli P Zero Corsa) firmly in contact with the road at all times. It means you’re more relaxed when sitting in carbonfibre seats, gripping that Alcantara wheel and pulling/pushing the tactile shift paddles.

This means there’s more grip to lean on and work with. Switch every mode off and turn the CS into a 626bhp rear-drive saloon and it will slide around until your heart is thumping out of your chest, but adjust the drivetrain to four-wheel drive Sport and select MDM and the blend of grip and slip feels just right for the road, providing enough movement to maintain momentum without the need for you to be constantly reigning it in.

The M5 CS feels slightly less at home on a track. It’s still wickedly fast and indulgent, but the 1825kg kerb weight comes to the fore and dictates much of how you extract a lap time. It's all about managing the forces through the tyres and keeping them within their peak window of grip; they wilt under all that weight and power if you hustle the car, so the CS requires a certain level of restraint.