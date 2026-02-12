BMW M5 CS (F90, 2021-2023) review – still the undisputed king of supersaloons
Our whirlwind romance with the M5 CS has stood the test of time. It’s still the best supersaloon there’s ever been
While a lightweight BMW M5 seems an odd proposition, it's proven to be a formula we never knew we needed. Admittedly at 1825kg the M5 CS isn’t a lightweight in the truest sense, but BMW were able to strip 70kg from the F90 M5 Competition. And it’s a full 600kg lighter than the G90 M5 that relaced it
The M5 CS followed a pathway lead by the F87 M2 CS and proved that BMW M was on some serious form at at the start of the decade, securing back-to-back victories at our evo Car of the Year competition, with the M5 CS's 2021 title following the M2's victory twelve months earlier.
We now know, having experienced BMW’s M4 CSL, the G8X M3 and M4 CS family, as well as the new M2 CS, that while those cars are special, the last tenth of magic hasn’t quite made it to the subsequent CS-badged models, with the M3 CS Touring coming closest. That affirms the elevated status of the original M2 CS and the F90 M5 CS all the more, the ultimate M5 still dominating when it recently met Audi’s RS6 GT.
BMW M5 CS in detail
- 70kg weight reduction over an F90 M5 Competition
- 10bhp increase to 626bhp
- Geometry overhaul, new dampers and carbon ceramic brakes
The M5 CS isn’t refaced and clothed in radical aero like an Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm or Jaguar Project 8 but a generous glazing of details make it recognisably a different animal to the F90 M5 Competition it’s based on. Primarily the gold/bronze 20-inch forged wheels and yellow daytime running lights mark it out at a distance.
Get closer and open the bonnet and you’ll note (both from the weight of it and to look at) its carbonfibre construction. Likewise inside, bucket seats front and rear with Nürburgring logos and CS logos everywhere.
A raised bonnet reveals the M5 CS’s S63B44T4 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which receives revised engine management software to improve responses. The result might be a modest 10bhp increase to 626bhp but it made the M5 CS the most powerful non-hybrid M5 ever, and this the most powerful iteration yet of BMW M’s twin-turbo V8.
Even with the accompanying 553lb ft unchanged from the F90 M5 Comp, getting down a road quickly isn’t an issue – it shaves three-tenths from the M5 Comp’s 0-62mph time, reducing it to 3sec dead before it tops out at 189mph.
Stopping it are standard-fit ceramic brakes that save 23kg of unsprung mass. The discs are 400mm at the front clamped by six-piston callipers, and 396mm at the rear.
It’s the layers beneath the CS that really make a difference, however. A 7mm drop in ride height and the adaptive dampers from the M8 Gran Coupe combined with a thorough overhaul of the car’s chassis geometry and bushes are the secret sauce that constitutes the M5 CS’s transformation – an M5 with a level of dynamic ability wholly unexpected and thoroughly welcomed.
Driving the BMW M5 CS
- Modest power increase belies the V8’s more urgent character
- Deft damping and razor-sharp responses – it’s a joy across the road
- Auto ‘box occasionally slow to respond
It's impossible to argue that 1825kg is not a chunky mass to haul around even when the most powerful non-hybrid BMW M engine is at your disposal. Yet the M5 CS not only feels a more potent car than the M5 Competition on which it is based, but a more resolved and therefore engaging supersaloon as a result.
The shades of grey that are often hard to define in an M5 Comp are much clearer here, providing a more vibrant and colourful connection between you, the car and the road. Indeed, the CS can’t be defined by its numbers. There’s so much more to it than that.
There’s much more urgency to the modestly more powerful 4.4-litre V8. It revs quicker, there’s a sharper edge to its throttle response when you wind up through the driving modes and you can be more precise when dialling in the required levels of forward momentum.
The effortless performance of the M5 Competition feels softer and languid in comparison, jump in an Audi RS6 or RS7 after a stint in the CS and you’d be convinced the Audi’s throttle pedal has been restricted. The CS has the feral, thoroughbred reactions to match Porsche and AMG’s V8s when in their hottest forms.
The automatic gearbox means the shifts don’t come as quickly or with the clarity of the best double-clutch boxes and it’s noticeable on complex roads when slowing for tighter corners when the immediacy of the downshift you’re expecting isn’t quite there.
Upshifts are less of an issue, any delay is negligible, but with the configurable M buttons and the ability to still change the gearbox shift speeds you can experiment away until you find your preferred ratio swapping rate, although being able to select different up and downshifts speeds would provide a further geek-out layer of interaction.
On an evo test route that would unsettle the rear axle of an M5 Comp to the point of distraction there’s a calmness and control to the M5 CS’s chassis that brings with it a new found level of agility and precision. Where you would normally approach corners in a car of this size and bulk with a slow entry speed, a period of waiting for it to settle before calling upon all of the performance on offer to fire you out of the apex, in the CS it’s beautifully different.
It’s so much more responsive to your inputs via the Alcantara steering wheel that you dive through the turn-in and arrive pin sharp on the apex already driving for the exit in one clean, fluid motion. Your confidence in the car increases with each challenge you face, the ability of the CS never waning, your admiration for it always increasing.
Then there is the ride quality. Not only is it more relaxed when you want it to be at low speeds – highlighting how firm an F90 M5 Comp is even in Comfort mode – but there is a sizable improvement in body control, and the link between the front and rear axle to the road.
No longer does the rear of the car hop, skip and jump when it comes into contact with a poor surface when under power, instead it retains a cast iron grip keeping the tyres (our test car came equipped with the excellent Michelin Pilot Sport 4S instead of the bespoke Pirelli P Zero Corsa) firmly in contact with the road at all times. It means you’re more relaxed when sitting in carbonfibre seats, gripping that Alcantara wheel and pulling/pushing the tactile shift paddles.
This means there’s more grip to lean on and work with. Switch every mode off and turn the CS into a 626bhp rear-drive saloon and it will slide around until your heart is thumping out of your chest, but adjust the drivetrain to four-wheel drive Sport and select MDM and the blend of grip and slip feels just right for the road, providing enough movement to maintain momentum without the need for you to be constantly reigning it in.
The M5 CS feels slightly less at home on a track. It’s still wickedly fast and indulgent, but the 1825kg kerb weight comes to the fore and dictates much of how you extract a lap time. It's all about managing the forces through the tyres and keeping them within their peak window of grip; they wilt under all that weight and power if you hustle the car, so the CS requires a certain level of restraint.
Concentrate on feeding it smooth, accurate inputs, and the M5 responds far better. You can use the transparent feedback through the wheel and chassis to hone in on the limit, gently loading the tyres and reaching a wonderful balance point where the car takes on a few degrees of slip while clawing forwards. The xDrive system is ruthlessly effective, but it always leaves margin for the driver to make the difference.
Even on a fast, open circuit the CS feels indomitable and monstrously fast, and the speed at which you arrive at braking zones is a touch intimidating. Thankfully, the carbon-ceramic brakes (which save 23kg on their own) are powerful and resilient on circuit, with a progressive pedal action to help trail the car right into the apex. Such is the level of confidence the chassis inspires, your braking inputs are less aggressive and shorter than they would be in an M5 Comp.
Driver's note
‘The M5 CS feels superb. You don’t need much lock to get its nose into a corner, and complementing the positive front axle is a rear end that follows just as keenly. Its limits are high so you need to be relatively brusque with your inputs to breach them but, when you do, the CS is balanced, progressive and transparent, helped by its long wheelbase and responsive steering.
‘You need to be in a particularly brave mood to put it into 2WD mode (particularly in this weather) but memories of time on track tell me it’s enormously friendly if you have some space to play with. As well as being enormous full-stop. This is a big car, but it doesn’t feel like it.
‘It’s happy to be overdriven but also rewarding when driven smoothly and neatly. Its overall poise and the consistent feedback through the chassis, seat and controls make it satisfying to drive at everyday speeds, too.’ – James Taylor, evo Deputy Editor
evo Car of the Year 2021 verdict
‘The M5 CS was a nailed-on winner after everyone had experienced it just once. One judge admitted he thought it was a mistake when he first saw this BMW on the contenders list. Another judge assumed it was a chase car for one of the photographers. But no, the CS was present on merit and it took very little to convince the doubters of its credentials.
‘Those of us who had driven it earlier in 2021 knew it was good, worthy of its place, but even so, the M5 CS’s dominance was a little surprising. To the uninitiated, it looks like a 5-series with some gold wheels and yellow tinges to its headlights, but the deeper details are what make this car.
‘The chassis work has made it not only ride with a suppleness that’s matched to supreme body control, but also allows all of its performance to be deployed in such a measured, precise way. Where others felt ragged, the CS was an example of supreme composure. It’s the kind of car that not only does everything but does so to such a high standard you’re left breathless at its breadth of ability.
‘Throughout the week it was the car that every judge wanted to drive again. Initially because they thought they must be mistaken in thinking it was as good as it seemed on their first drive, then later because they wanted to experience again its ability to shrink on the road, manage its weight, steer so cleanly and change direction with such immediacy.’
BMW M5 CS values and buying guide
BMW charged a £38,000 premium for the M5 CS over the M5 Competition, lifting the price to £140,780. It’s also one many would be forgiven for fearing on the basis of assumed depreciation.
A few years on and examples have yet to sell for less than £110,000, even at auction. Long term, between its rarity and the critical acclaim it enjoys, we can safely assume £100k will be much safer tucked up in one of these than a new G90 M5.
The M5 CS is a relatively youthful model at the time of writing (February 2026). Nonetheless a sensible buyer will look to see good documented service history, including for the transmission and xDrive system. Also be sure your chosen car has the right tyres – either Pirelli P Zero Corsas or Michelin Pilot Sport 4S – and that they’re in good condition and are within their age window, with enough tread and not showing cracks or undue wear. Likewise the carbon ceramic brakes – replacing all the pads is a four-figure cost, all the discs a five-figure cost.
Be sure the car is tracking as it should too, with a detailed test drive. Nevermind that much of the CS’s magic is in its geometry set-up, the tracking being out will mean undue wear on the tyres and differentials and could suggest the car’s lived a harder life than you’d like. Be sure all the body panels fit as they should and that the paint matches. The M5 CS is capable but still lairy on the road and able to catch out unjustifiably brave drivers.
Specs
|Engine
|V8, 4395cc, twin-turbo
|Power
|626bhp @ 6000rpm
|Torque
|553lb ft @ 1800-5950rpm
|Weight
|1825kg (349bhp/ton)
|0-62mph
|3.0sec
|Top speed
|189mph (limited)
|Price new (2021)
|£140,780
|Value now (2026)
|£110,000+
9000 miles in a BMW M5 CS
Well, we were wrong. The BMW M5 CS prevailed at eCoty 2021, edging out the fabulous Lamborghini Huracán STO along the way, but after six months in its company and getting to know it in intimate detail, we all agree it’s a bit of an old clunker. Stupid seats. Gold grille. Automatic ’box. Need I go on? I’m not sure what we were thinking back on those amazing roads in Scotland. M5 CS beats Porsche 992 GT3? Or Ferrari SF90? Come on… that’s ridiculous.
BMW finally collected the M5 CS after we’d accrued some 9000 miles in the UK and Europe, on road and track. The plan for YH21 FWW was for it to be inducted into BMW GB’s Heritage Fleet. To sit alongside stars like the E30 M3, E46 M3 CSL, E39 M5 and all manner of other wonderful M products. I’m not sure it fits, guys. Honestly. Hands up, we made a mistake. I think the best course of action is just to deliver the CS back to me, quietly forget about it and pretend this whole thing never happened. Agreed? You have my address.
So yes, the M5 CS has gone. And life will never be quite the same again. I can’t think of another car that overcomes so many inherent challenges to deliver such outstanding dynamics. It is a big car. Huge, in fact. The G30-generation 5-series is very similar in size to the E65 7-series (the first Bangle one) and it feels it. At least initially. You sit low in those controversial carbonfibre seats and there’s just so much car around you. Parking is a nightmare, although it does seem UK parking bays are marked out around the footprint of an original Golf.
So, it feels wrong. But the funny thing is that you only really notice the scale of the CS in these moments. As soon as you’re on the move it feels light, agile and so wonderfully natural to drive. For those who can’t see past the E39-generation M5 and turn away from elements such as four-wheel drive and the automatic gearbox, I can only say the lineage between those two models is tangible and strong. The same easy, thrilling sense of power, sublime balance and aura of invincibility. It’s just the CS is wildly faster and so much sharper when you really get going.
What about the everyday stuff? Well, the ride is stiff at very low speeds even in Comfort mode. The heavily bolstered seats worked superbly for me but people did complain about climbing in and out of them, plus the driver’s chair showed some wear after just 20,000 miles. The lack of a centre armrest for keys and other paraphernalia was a bit annoying. And that’s about it for negatives. The CS really is a tough car to fault. I suppose the fuel costs were a little bit tough to swallow. Or at least they should have been as the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 averaged around 23mpg. I never resented the consumption for a second, though. Having access to so much performance and such a characterful engine makes it all worthwhile.
However, it is worth saying that the sheer breadth of the CS’s talents can lull you into forgetting just how good it is as a pure performance car. Once the ride smooths out – which isn’t at much more than 25mph – it’s so easy and relaxing to drive that you almost forget to push on occasionally to enjoy its wilder side. Of course, you get to appreciate the clean, connected steering all the time, the polish of those upgraded dampers and the seamless energy of the fast-spinning V8.
Even so, a brief bit of full throttle, carrying proper speed and loading up the chassis through corners is a proper oh-my-god revelation every single time. The CS is shockingly fast, but the real beauty is in its amazing capacity to change direction, and the way the four-wheel-drive system feels so malleable. The dynamics are honey-coated but with a steely control. Simultaneously outrageously sharp and spookily calm.
I suppose the trip to the Nürburgring demonstrated this multifaceted character most clearly. The CS and I quietly negotiated the M25 and M20, skipped through France and Belgium and into Germany, ripped up to an easy 190mph on the autobahn and, the next day, completed two fantastic laps of the track at unbelievable speed and with agility you’d never believe possible of a car that weighs 1825kg. The baby seat was still in the back.
Yet the real revelation for me was on the way back from Le Mans. It was early on the Monday after the race and plenty of Brits were escaping as quickly as possible. The variety of cars at every fuel stop or toll gate was fantastic. But every time I looked around, the M5 CS won the little game of Top Trumps in my head. Rarer, cooler, less ostentatious, more aggressive, sweeter to drive, faster, more exciting. It just had everything covered. There was no car I’d rather have been driving and it’s great to be in something that people who really know recognise is something very special indeed. I’m still regularly asked, ‘Is the M5 CS really that good?’ The answer is yes. Annoyingly, it deserves pride of place on that Heritage Fleet.
|Date acquired
|February 2023
|Duration of test
|6 months
|Total test mileage
|9153
|Overall mpg
|23.2
|Costs
|£0
|Purchase price
|£140,780
|Value today
|c£110,000