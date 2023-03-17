There’s no doubt the BMW XM is one of Munich’s most controversial models of all-time, but it was built on a solid business case. Luxury performance SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus are lucrative to say the least, and for BMW to make inroads into that market is a logical move. A regular-brand BMW such as an X7 perhaps doesn’t quite have the cachet to entice the most image-conscious of buyers, and so badging this car as a bespoke M product makes sense. Adding to the prestige factor, it’s the most powerful M production car yet.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So while it might be unpalatable to some that the first bespoke M model since the ’70s M1 is a plug-in hybrid SUV, it’s a pragmatic product. What we must do, then, is judge the XM as both an SUV and as an M car, but it seems even BMW is struggling to know what this car really is. In the UK it’s now available not just as a flagship V8 hybrid monster, but also a hybrid six-cylinder model with less performance than the smaller X3 M50.

> BMW X3 M50 review – 393bhp six-cylinder SUV previews the X3 M

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

Performance-wise, the XM packs some big numbers. In range-topping 'Label' spec the engine is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, with an electric motor packaged together with the eight-speed ZF transmission. That V8 generates plenty on its own but with the electric drive system lending a hand, total power and torque outputs are 738bhp and 738lb ft to make it the most powerful M car ever sold. Weight distribution in the XM is symmetrical too, close to 50:50 front to rear.