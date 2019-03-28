Audi R8 (2015 - 2024) review – the ultimate soft-focus supercar

In 2020 the V10 RWD started from just £115,000. It got more expensive in the £132,805 R8 V10 Performance RWD but for 2022, that still wasn’t bad – cheaper than the original flagship of seven years prior and a match for the 992.1 911 GT3, eliminating its oft-touted price advantage over the supercar set with which GT3s so often tussle.

By the end of its life, the R8 V10 Performance at £158,830 had doubled in price by comparison to the original V8 of 2007, while the even more extreme R8 GT RWD, jumped into the £200,000 range. Desirable options included the Bang & Olufsen sound system, magnetic dampers, carbon ceramic brakes and carbon visual addenda.

Rivals included the Porsche 911 Turbo in terms of a more sensible flavour of supercar, the McLaren 570S, the Artura that replaced it and the Maserati MC20. The Lamborghini Huracán with which it shared a platform has always been an interesting one for comparison, with the R8 often majoring on bang for the buck over any sense of flamboyance.

Another car that got a bit more serious and a lot more potent for a new generation, was the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage. Running alongside the R8 and also hailing from its homeland, was the Mercedes-AMG GT, a distinctly more German flavour of front-engined exotic to the Vantage with which it shared its 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. None but the Huracán and indeed, the venerable 911 GT3, offered as the R8 did, a howling naturally-aspirated engine. For that the R8 always has been and always will be appreciated.

Happily for used market prospectors, only sports series McLarens can rival R8s in terms of depreciation and therefore relative accessibility in the used market. Early second-gen R8s can be had in the £60k range, or roughly what you’d have paid new for one of the last ultimate highest-spec Audi TT RSs, before they went out of production last year.

Amazing value but be warned, a £60k used supercar is still a £120k supercar to look after and some R8s won’t have been. Look for excellent maintenance history – oil changes, from the engine to the differentials – and be sure the brakes and tyres have the right amount of life in them. Otherwise, the beauty of the R8 is that it’s an Audi, which is to say, it’s hard-wearing and built really quite well. Now as always, a great first supercar.

Audi R8 (2015-2024) specs