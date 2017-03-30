What it isn’t is as expressive as the very best supercars, the balance leaning towards understeer rather than being truly playful. Subsequent versions like the Evo RWD changed that, unlocking a more intuitive and adjustable side to the dynamics, then with the STO, the Huracán took on a dramatic new edge. It’s much more finely honed than the early cars, so pure, precise and intense. Yet there’s malleability to the handling that lets you work in the zone between grip and slip with real confidence. That new sense of purpose combines with the all-consuming V10 in an unforgettable whole. Perhaps the only remaining snags in the last-of-the-line Huracáns is that there’s no individual mode to mix and match your preferred drive mode settings, and the ceramic brakes – they’re tricky to modulate smoothly and though outright power is strong, they can fade under really hard abuse.

Speaking of abuse, the Sterrato is designed to take pretty much anything you can throw at it with raised off-road biased suspension, body protection and four-wheel drive. It’s a Huracán for the rough stuff, and while the concept sounds incongruous on paper, there’s plenty to be said for the unique character it brings to the table. It’s a supercar that rolls and heaves on its springs, laps up bumps and gives you freedom to feel it moving at lower speeds on its off-road rubber. In this sense it has a wider operating window than normal supercars and feels especially suited to UK roads, but some will crave the added response, sharpness and higher ultimate rewards of the Tecnica or STO. Either way, we’re glad it exists, and that the Huracán fulfilled its full, stunning potential by the end of its life.

Driver’s note

‘I’ve fallen for the Tecnica in a big way. The unbelievable intensity of the engine, the sublime gearbox, the way it’s precise and exploitable enough to be driven like an old Mk2 Escort, even when it rains. There are objectively better supercars, but I’m not sure there’s one I want to own more.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer, who tested the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica on the road in the UK

MPG and running costs

Lamborghini and low running costs have never been bedfellows, so like all its rivals, the Huracán is unlikely to appeal to the sort of people who wince at a £4 cup of coffee. Running costs are set to be steep due to the specialised nature of the vehicle, but the costly clutch replacements associated with the old single-clutch semi-automatic are now a thing of the past.