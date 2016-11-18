The Ferrari 488 GTB is a decade old in 2025, but offers performance and dynamic prowess that’s still absolutely phenomenal. It also lacks the added complication and weight of hybridisation and the digitisation of the cabin that its modern day equivalent, the 296 GTB, features for better or worse. Even with the uncharacteristic savings available on the 296 market at the moment, the 488 is still a bargain by comparison, too, being available on the used market from £120k.

Over its years, the 488 GTB was available in 488 Spider convertible form, with the more hardcore 488 Pista and 488 Pista Spider joining before too long, as the true Speciale successors. It was succeeded by the F8 Tributo and then the 296 GTB.

The 488 GTB was a big deal for Ferrari. The 458 Italia and 458 Speciale were so beloved and so successful, in part because of their incredible engines, and the Speciale was a former eCoty winner and no less than the most significant car we tested in our first 25 years. The 488 that succeeded them, marked a big change of philosophy for the company’s mid-engined supercar, dispensing as it did with the naturally aspirated 4.5-litre V8. In its place, a downsized, direct-injection 3902cc twin-turbocharged flat-plane-crank V8. More efficient and massively more potent it may have been, but was it more exciting?

Ferrari could have dropped the ball by turbocharging the 488 GTB but happily, it turned out to be a masterpiece. What the engine lacks in character compared with the outgoing V8 it makes up for with outrageous performance. On top of that, such drivability that, no matter the gear you find yourself in or the speed you’re travelling, the 488 GTB suffers little to no latency when answering your call for its 661bhp and 560lb ft output. It does meter it out though, delivering the full wallop only in seventh and managing how much comes throughout the gears below, for a more fluid, almost naturally-aspirated crescendo.