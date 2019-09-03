Ferrari F8 Tributo (2019 – 2023) review – the last pure petrol mid-engined Ferrari

More reviews Reviews Ferrari F8 Spider 2020 review - the thorn in a McLaren 720S Spider's side

The F8 lost 40kg compared to the old 488 GTB – it featured a minimum kerb weight of 1435kg – thanks in part to the Pista engine, which was 18kg lighter than the GTB’s, and partly due to optional carbonfibre wheels that accounted for another 10kg. The F8 also incorporated the aero tricks of the Pista to help deliver more downforce for less drag and to manage the intake air to help generate Pista power. This included moving the engine air intakes from the side pods to just ahead of the rear spoiler.

Dynamically, the F8 used 488 GTB spring and anti-roll bar rates for comfort, combined with adaptive damping that gives some of the Pista’s roll control. So the F8 wasn’t as focused a model as the Pista, but to help customers exploit over 700bhp, Ferrari evolved its Side Slip Control (SSC) and added Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer Plus (FDE+) with the objective of making the F8 easier to handle at the limit.

Performance and 0-62 time

Early driving impressions are dominated initially by the performance. Despite carrying 50kg more than the Pista, the F8’s performance was virtually the same: 0-62mph in 2.9sec, 0-124mph in a sensational 7.6sec, and 211mph all out.

Then, by a couple of other attributes, one being the steering, which is heftier than in the 488 GTB but also has more feedback for a better connection feel. The second is the noise. The GPFs fitted for emissions have the effect of reducing the tailpipe noise, so Ferrari developed an in-exhaust resonator that enhances engine noise and feeds it to the cockpit. And it works. There’s a rich, flat-plane-crank V8 character right through the rev range, something lacking in the GTB and the Pista.

Ride and handling

Ferrari also managed to maje a 710bhp, mid-engined Ferrari exploitable at the limit. The company is very good at delivering distinctly different drive modes via the steering-wheel-mounted manettino switch, altering dynamic parameters for cohesive, distinct modes. So when it says it can give the F8 driver support that will reduce the wheel workload at the limit, you’re inclined to believe it.