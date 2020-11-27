Best Ferraris – Maranello’s masterpieces from 458 Speciale to F80

Contemporary road tests suggested that the F50 was softer and ill-defined alongside the F40, but that simply isn’t the case. The reach and response of its 4.7-litre V12 is sublime, and as a stressed member of the chassis, it pulsates through the cabin from the moment you fire it up. This intensity and focus permeates through to the rest of the car, encouraging you to commit despite the intimidation factor of threading a carbon-bodied, V12 Ferrari hypercar along a gnarly B-road. The F50 simply laps everything up and engages through wonderfully communicative steering and one of the best powertrains of any road car, past or present.

Ferrari 12 Cilindri

Star rating 4.5

4.5 Price £336,500 (new)

£336,500 (new) Read our Ferrari 12 Cilindri review

Replacement for the 812 Superfast and a celebration of Ferrari's V12 engine itself, the 12 Cilindri had an awful lot to live up to. Its bold Daytona-inspired design certainly divided opinion when the covers first came off, but retaining the large displacement naturally-aspirated V12 in 2024 has made it a hit from the get-go.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While our first drive revealed that it's lost some of the aural theatre of its predecessor, that V12 is as impressive as ever. Peak torque took a 30lb ft knock over the 812 Superfast, but an increased 819bhp output puts it in-line with the outstanding 812 Competizione, reached just shy of a staggering 9500rpm redline. Those trademark hyperactive controls remain, but this car is much more of a GT than those that came before it – more predictable on the limit and comfortable for long stints, the 12 Cilindri meets the super GT brief well.

Ferrari 296 GTB

Star rating 5

5 Price £245,000 (new)

£245,000 (new) Read our Ferrari 296 GTB review

A downsized engine and a heavy plug-in hybrid system weren’t high on our wishlist for Ferrari’s latest mid-engined berlinetta, but perhaps they should’ve been. Squeeze the throttle in the 296 GTB and the acceleration is furious, overlaid by a wailing V6 note that’s actually more tuneful than the F8 Tributo’s twin-turbo V8. The car’s weight seems to evaporate at the first turn of the wheel, too, with a fluidity and lightness of touch that defines the best modern Ferraris. If this is the future of supercars, we’re in for a treat.