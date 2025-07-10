Maserati has revealed the replacement for its MC20. Called the MCPura, the new supercar is an evolution of the MC20 rather than a wholesale ground-up replacement. Judging by our findings in a recent group test between the MC20 and the McLaren Artura, Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance, it’s right about now that the MC20 could do with such an update. It’s a light touch but the main news is, the epic Nettuno engine remains and there’s still no EV on the horizon.

So what is the MCPura? Revealed in both MCPura Coupe and MCPura Cielo convertible specifications, the name is inspired by what Maserati calls the ‘origins’ of Maserati’s DNA – pure speed, pure luxury and pure passion. The name may well be the newest thing about the MCPura however, given this is a conservative refresh of the car it replaces.

Engine, performance and dynamics

The Nettuno engine, with its innovative pre-chamber combustion system, goes largely unchanged in the MCPura from the MC20, with 621bhp at 7500rpm and 538lb ft between 3000 and 5500rpm. Maserati claims the control systems for the engine have been revised, with an improvement in drivability and throttle response. But otherwise, no great change to the Nettuno engine is no bad thing. It’s one of the most characterful engines in this segment.