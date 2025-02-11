Maserati GranTurismo Folgore 2025 review – the most powerful Maserati ever
The electric GranTurismo Folgore is the most potent Maserati to date, and while it’s an impressive feat of engineering, it trades soul for power
The GranTurismo Folgore is the most powerful Maserati yet built. Ever. Including the MC12 Versione Corsa. The model signifies the beginning of a new era for the iconic brand, and with many EVs of this kind yet to see the light of day (including its own long-overdue MC20 Folgore), it at least proves Maserati’s commitment to the cause and ability to bring such a bold new model to market.
As much of a cutting-edge electric supercar as this is, its design is modest. Look past the illuminated triple vents aft of the front wheels and (slightly ungainly) charging flap at the rear, and to the untrained eye, not a lot has changed from its predecessor that first arrived in 2007. Its dimensions are nearly identical to the original, with height the same, length and width only marginally increased and wheelbase reduced. Modest design changes might not be a positive for those looking to spend close to £200,000 on a new supercar (especially as early GranTurismos are out there for c£20k) but the lack of a size increase is welcome – it feels positively compact in 2025.
> Maserati GranCabrio Folgore 2025 review – an EV with emotion?
With a supercar price tag (£179,950), hypercar specs and a design near-identical to that of the 2007 original, it’s an unusual offering with very few direct rivals in 2025. Whether or not it’s incredible to drive, as well as incredibly fast, is what we’ve investigated on Britain’s tricky winter roads.
Powertrain, performance and 0-62 time
Building EVs, and genuinely engaging ones at that, is an expensive endeavour. In order to reduce costs and complexity, most use existing underpinnings, spreading the same hardware between multiple cars (like the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT). Maserati, however, has taken a more bespoke approach.
More reviews
While based on the same Giorgio platform used by Stellantis with Alfa Romeo and Jeep, the Folgore powertrain is entirely unique. Virtually all performance EVs, bar quad-motor hypercar unobtanium, make do with two motors, but the electric GranTurismo utilises a triple 300kw (397bhp) motor setup with two on the rear axle and one at the front for a rear-biased power split.
Output stands at 751bhp in total, more than the 745bhp of the derestricted, V12-powered MC12 Versione Corse and every other Maserati ever produced. Given it’s all-electric, torque is just as mind-boggling, with 996lb ft twice that of the most powerful current combustion-powered GranTurismo and more than even the original Bugatti Veyron 16.4…
Numbers are only part of the story, but in this instance, they really do translate to some ludicrous real-world performance. Even in greasy, barely-above-freezing conditions, the GranTurismo Folgore feels just as fast as its numbers suggest, with a request for power in even its tamest mode hauling you up to the speed limit in an instant. Spin the steering wheel-mounted rotary drive mode selector away from ‘Max range’ and up to ‘Sport’ and the rounded throttle response and power cap of the battery saving mode is removed, unleashing its full potential.
Just 2.7sec is Maserati’s claim to 62mph from standstill (and you can even measure this time yourself using an in-built app, which also records braking times and ¼-mile times should that be to your liking). This time makes it a tenth quicker than its all-electric drop-top sibling and eight tenths quicker than the combustion-powered Trofeo, with a 202mph top speed quicker than every model in the GranTurismo lineup (combustion models included). Where many fast EVs feel as if they run out of steam after that initial hit, the Folgore powers towards its VMAX with vigour.
Spin the dial to ‘Corsa’ and the dash will light up with an ‘ESC off’ light to signify a reduction in assistance. It’s this mode that truly uncorks every last drop of performance, as while there’s no power cap in ‘Sport’, fine traction control intervention will frequently reduce power mid-acceleration on a less-than-ideal surface. This is a particularly unusual sensation in the Folgore as unlike most cars, initial acceleration isn’t usually the point of intervention, with power pulled at much higher speeds due to the huge numbers at play. There’s also rarely any sense you’ve lost traction before this happens, with the system recognising the lack of grip before you do.
Request a throttle percentage you would usually deem adequate for the task at hand and the Folgore will all but teleport towards the horizon, but it’s that remaining throttle travel that surprises the most – enough to make the wheels break loose, reminding you just how much power is in reserve.
Despite this, the throttle map is refreshingly well rounded even in this most focussed mode, with the synthetic, sharp bite of some EVs absent in the GranTurismo. Not only does this make it more comfortable, it helps prevent any unwanted shift in weight mid-corner. A very mild default regenerative braking setting also helps with this, but pull the large, metal paddles behind the wheel (the same kind as in the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio) and you can alter this on the fly – regen can be increased to full one-pedal driving levels, or turned off completely.
They might be a key design point in the cabin, but these paddles do no more than this. They don’t unlock a synthetic ‘automatic shift’ mode like in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and rarely need to be touched during a drive as a result. In our eyes, this is a real shame, as while the powertrain is monstrously capable and well-calibrated, the added engagement and adjustability unlocked with such a system would make the GranTurismo Folgore a much more engaging car on our roads. Especially in greasy conditions, the Folgore can become a point and shoot car, with a lack of redline (artificial or not) making all 996lb ft available at all times – this means you have to be much more restrained with the throttle than you would be in a powerful ICE car, knocking the engagement level back.
Squeeze passengers into the rear seats to travel four-up, and acceleration takes a noticeable knock, but there’s no surprise. Even without occupants, the GranTurismo Folgore is a shocking 540kg heavier than its combustion-powered Trofeo sibling at 2335kg (just 5kg lighter than the GranCabrio Folgore) – this means that despite a 209bhp power advantage, power-to-weight is just 15bhp/ton up. That gargantuan torque figure makes up for it in most scenarios, but there’s no denying it’s a heavy car.
Ride and handling
With such a high kerb weight to manage, Maserati’s engineers had a tough job to make the electric GranTurismo as engaging as its ICE counterpart. Step inside and its thin-rimmed wheel (upholstered in a fetching blue leather, in our test car) is the first point of contact, but scan the digital dash ahead and tyre pressures of over 40psi are reminders of just how much weight is at play.
At low speeds, ride is firm, with the worst imperfections thumping through the cabin as the 20 and 21-inch wheels fall into dips. Air suspension helps soften the edge on longer runs, but there’s a sense that the Folgore beats the road into submission when the surface deteriorates, with the 265-front, 295-rear Goodyear tyres shimmying across greasy surfaces. The dedicated ‘bumpy road mode’ button on the steering wheel is a great addition and helps mitigate some of this, but it’s firm no matter the mode.
Thankfully the chassis performs well under acceleration, coping well with the incredible forces delivered by that triple motor powertrain. The GranTurismo squats and goes, with any momentary loss of traction easy to manage. At higher speeds its weight makes itself known, taking just a moment longer to settle than you might expect, but it inspires confidence should you respect the pace it’s capable of building. Well-judged, positive steering and strong visibility also contribute to this, even if there’s little feel.
Brakes are strong and up to the task of bringing all 2.3 tons back to a standstill, but the blend of regenerative braking and friction isn’t perfectly calibrated. Disengaging radar cruise control with an application of the brakes will frequently result in an uncomfortable jerk, and in the most aggressive regenerative braking mode, partially lifting the throttle to initiate deceleration can result in the same.
Refreshingly, the Folgore’s assistance systems are wonderfully uninvasive and virtually non-existent untouched. Where most modern performance cars require you to hold numerous buttons after every start in order to silence warnings and deactivate lane keep assist, the GranTurismo’s systems are unintrusive enough for you to go without, as long as you can cope with the jump scare of the obnoxious speed camera warning bong.
MPG and running costs
Three motors, all-wheel drive and a Bugatti Veyron-beating torque figure don’t sound like a receipt for great efficiency, and they’re not. Charge the GranTurismo’s 92.5kWh battery pack (mounted in a ‘T-bone’ configuration beneath the cabin) to full and you’ll get a maximum of 280 miles on a charge, according to Maserati, but that’s optimistic. Efficiency is quoted at 2.8mi/kWh combined but we saw 2.5mi/kWh on a mixed 80-mile drive, using 150 miles of range in that distance. A ‘GT’ that travels c200 miles on a charge won’t be for some.
Thankfully the Folgore uses the latest 800V architecture to extract the fastest charging speeds possible, and so it’ll accept 270kw at a compatible station with the battery in the right state – this allows you to add 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes. You also get a home charging wall box with the car, which is handy.
Interior and tech
Its exterior design might suggest otherwise, but the cabin of the GranTurismo Folgore is modern and surprisingly roomy. Divisive it might be, but the blue and cream two-tone upholstery of our test car looks really special and is very well considered, with everything from the carpets to the speaker grilles finished in the same blue shade.
Embossing on the light leather trim adds an element of texture throughout the cabin, with a unique Econyl nylon fibre material (almost like a wetsuit) featuring on the seats centres for contrast – this material is made from 100 per cent regenerated plastic derived from fishing nets and waste plastic. Ambient lighting is very minimal for a modern car, but execution is tasteful, with textured copper-woven faux-carbonfibre trim downlit from above on the door cards. There’s also a tasteful wood-like textured trim piece running the width of the dash, and elements such as the cast metal brake pedal (complete with the Maserati Trident) are really thoughtful touches that make it feel worth its price tag.
Other neat details include the central digital clock (also featured in other Maseratis in the current range) which can be switched to alternative clock designs or to display a G-meter, compass or charge status readout. The double-layer central infotainment is good too, with a 12.3-inch unit the main display for the likes of Apple CarPlay and car settings, and a lower 8.8-inch display dedicated to climate control, ensuring vital controls are always just a tap away. Our only real gripe is the indicator click that sounds as if it’s been lifted straight from a Fiat Ducato.
Visibility, ergonomics and overall cabin space are all strong points, and unlike some 2+2 models, you really can fit two adults in the back, albeit for short journeys – the rear window also happens to sit above these rear seats, improving the impression of interior space. Just don’t carry much luggage, as the boot is tight.
Price, specs and rivals
There are very few direct rivals to the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, but the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is the closest match in terms of price. At £179,950, the Maserati costs just £6350 less than this 1020bhp four-door flagship, with the more ‘ordinary’ 939bhp Taycan Turbo S £18,550 less than the Folgore despite a significant bump in output, range and practicality. Granted, the GranTurismo is a significantly more stylish offering, but there’s a clear winner if numbers are a priority.
In reality, many buyers at this price point are likely to cross-shop with combustion-powered alternatives, which opens up a whole range of options. The GranTurismo Trofeo is a better overall driver’s car and can be had for £163,590 (or £133,120 in Modena trim), with the 671bhp Aston Martin DB12 and Ferrari Roma starting from £185,000 and £183,200 respectively.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore specs
|Engine
|Three 300kw motors
|Power
|751bhp
|Torque
|996lb ft
|0-62mph
|2.7sec
|Top speed
|202mph
|Weight
|2335kg
|Power-to-weight
|322bhp/ton
|Range
|280 miles (WLTP)
|Battery size
|92.5kWh
|Price
|£179,950