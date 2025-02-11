Maserati GranTurismo Folgore 2025 review – the most powerful Maserati ever

The GranTurismo Folgore is the most powerful Maserati yet built. Ever. Including the MC12 Versione Corsa. The model signifies the beginning of a new era for the iconic brand, and with many EVs of this kind yet to see the light of day (including its own long-overdue MC20 Folgore), it at least proves Maserati’s commitment to the cause and ability to bring such a bold new model to market.

As much of a cutting-edge electric supercar as this is, its design is modest. Look past the illuminated triple vents aft of the front wheels and (slightly ungainly) charging flap at the rear, and to the untrained eye, not a lot has changed from its predecessor that first arrived in 2007. Its dimensions are nearly identical to the original, with height the same, length and width only marginally increased and wheelbase reduced. Modest design changes might not be a positive for those looking to spend close to £200,000 on a new supercar (especially as early GranTurismos are out there for c£20k) but the lack of a size increase is welcome – it feels positively compact in 2025.

With a supercar price tag (£179,950), hypercar specs and a design near-identical to that of the 2007 original, it’s an unusual offering with very few direct rivals in 2025. Whether or not it’s incredible to drive, as well as incredibly fast, is what we’ve investigated on Britain’s tricky winter roads.

Powertrain, performance and 0-62 time

Building EVs, and genuinely engaging ones at that, is an expensive endeavour. In order to reduce costs and complexity, most use existing underpinnings, spreading the same hardware between multiple cars (like the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT). Maserati, however, has taken a more bespoke approach.