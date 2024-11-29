Lamborghini Fenomeno – new hypercar will be revealed at Monterey Car Week
A new limited-run hypercar is on the agenda at Lamborghini and it goes by the name Fenomeno
For some people (certainly not us) cars like the screaming, 1001bhp, V12-engined Lamborghini Revuelto just don’t cut it. Too mainstream, not exclusive or exciting enough, apparently. That’s why Lamborghini is planning to launch an ultra-low volume hypercar in the coming years to mix it with the likes of the Ferrari F80 and McLaren W1. A recent patent filing from the firm revealed it will be called Fenomeno and now Lamborghini is teasing the incoming model for reveal at Monterey Car Week.
In a release, Lamborghini clarified the role of the new few-off machine will be to 'map out the future of Lamborghini super sports cars'. Last year, Commercial Director Federico Foschini revealed to evo that such a project was in the works, and while details are still thin on the ground, previous limited-run Lambos offer clues of what to expect.
‘We started with the few-off cars with the Reventón,’ he said. ‘After that we went over with the Sesto Elemento that for me is still a hypercar, based on less than 1000kg weight. It was a technological demonstrator. We had the Veneno, the Centenario, the Sián, the Countach. We know there’s a pyramid and on top of the pyramid there’s an opportunity for this seven-digit car with low volume.
‘It’s clear that at the moment our strategy was to transform the lineup. We launched three models in 18 months [the Revuelto, Urus SE and Temerario], something that for a company of our size is a huge effort, especially facing the technological transition. This is the first pillar. For sure the second pillar is the derivatisation – the Super Veloces, the Performantes, the STO. After, on top of the pyramid, is this few off hypercar. It’s something we’re planning and looking for in the future. We need to give priority now, renovating our three models, but it’s something that we have an idea, we have something in the future. We will surprise you, for sure.’
If we’re to be surprised, it’s fair to assume that the hypercar will be more than a reskinned Revuelto. With that said, sharing bits with the current V12 flagship would be no bad thing, as the Revuelto is possibly peak modern supercar. The way it blends animalistic V12 thrills with sophistication, nuance and involvement – plus more usability than an Aventador – needs to be felt to be believed. But to go up against the absolute cutting edge of hypercars, the Fenomeno will need to build on this with even more power, capability and of course a total exterior redesign, potentially with more track-focused aero addenda. We can’t wait to see what form it’ll take.
The future of Lamborghini
When it comes to the future of mainstream Lamborghinis, the elephant in the room, so to speak, is the Lanzador: an electric SUV previewed with a concept in 2023 that was due to go into production in 2028. The Italian marque was very up front from the beginning about the challenges of making a silent family car special enough to wear the Lamborghini badge. It seems between that and the tough nut to crack that is the high-end EV market, Lamborghini has elected to postpone its introduction.
Winkelmann clarified: ‘The acceptance curve of fully electric cars is flattening and this is even more valid for expensive cars. There’s an equation saying the more expensive the car, the less willing the people are to buy fully electric. This is something which was different a couple of years ago but we all think this will change in years to come. We are holding the end of the decade as the best moment to have an additional car like the Lanzador – a new body style, new types of customers. Three hybrid cars and one electric car – the end of the decade is the right moment to have this add on.’
‘In a transition period, you need to be flexible and answer the customer,’ Foschini added. ‘You cannot force the customer to buy despite willingness. This is the big trouble the automotive world is in today.’
Exactly what is to become of Lamborghini’s emotive combustion cars in what is a persistently uncertain-looking future is another question. Synthetic fuels give hope and for now at least, it seems that Sant’Agata is content with the electrified solutions used in the Revuelto, Temerario and Urus SE.
‘We want to continue as long as possible with hybrid cars, also maybe if this is allowed due to synthetic fuel, after 2035,’ Winkelman said. ‘A lot is not decided, we have to see what is going to happen. The lineup today is completely new, so we’re not in a hurry to decide what to do next.’
Foschini continued, insisting that the V12 will be fought for to the last:
‘We are not in the position now to decide on the next generation but it’s clear, if there will be an open door and we can keep hybrid with internal combustion, the first thing we will safeguard is the V12. The V12 is the icon of Lamborghini. With synthetic fuel there is an opportunity. I cannot see, if there is an opportunity, Lamborghini not having a V12.’