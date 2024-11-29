Lamborghini Fenomeno – new hypercar will be revealed at Monterey Car Week

Winkelmann clarified: ‘The acceptance curve of fully electric cars is flattening and this is even more valid for expensive cars. There’s an equation saying the more expensive the car, the less willing the people are to buy fully electric. This is something which was different a couple of years ago but we all think this will change in years to come. We are holding the end of the decade as the best moment to have an additional car like the Lanzador – a new body style, new types of customers. Three hybrid cars and one electric car – the end of the decade is the right moment to have this add on.’

‘In a transition period, you need to be flexible and answer the customer,’ Foschini added. ‘You cannot force the customer to buy despite willingness. This is the big trouble the automotive world is in today.’

Exactly what is to become of Lamborghini’s emotive combustion cars in what is a persistently uncertain-looking future is another question. Synthetic fuels give hope and for now at least, it seems that Sant’Agata is content with the electrified solutions used in the Revuelto, Temerario and Urus SE.

‘We want to continue as long as possible with hybrid cars, also maybe if this is allowed due to synthetic fuel, after 2035,’ Winkelman said. ‘A lot is not decided, we have to see what is going to happen. The lineup today is completely new, so we’re not in a hurry to decide what to do next.’

Foschini continued, insisting that the V12 will be fought for to the last:

‘We are not in the position now to decide on the next generation but it’s clear, if there will be an open door and we can keep hybrid with internal combustion, the first thing we will safeguard is the V12. The V12 is the icon of Lamborghini. With synthetic fuel there is an opportunity. I cannot see, if there is an opportunity, Lamborghini not having a V12.’