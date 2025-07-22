Lamborghini Temerario 2025 review – 907bhp hybrid Huracán successor flat-out

This is nuts. We’ve been sitting in the new Lamborghini Temerario for barely two minutes and yet here we are, barrelling into a braking area at 190mph. It’s quite the introduction. One that highlights the raw speed of this ultra-techy 907bhp hybrid supercar, but also the absurd ease with which you can access and deploy its performance.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’re at Estoril in Portugal. Resolutely old-school with little in the way of run-off, this legendary circuit is a bold place to let the world’s motoring media and internet influencers loose in your brand-new bullet-fast, £260k challenger to the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren 750S.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

The Temerario is new from nose to tail. A fresh look inside and out brings increased aero efficiency, and a new aluminium monocoque saves weight, increases rigidity and provides more occupant space. The blockbusting 10,000rpm V8 is mated to a new eight-speed DCT gearbox and electric front axle, which features a pair of electric motors for trick torque vectoring.

There’s a third motor sandwiched between the engine and the transversely mounted gearbox (the ‘box, motors, battery and associated hybrid gubbins are all shared with the Revuelto). Just as significantly, there’s a new philosophy around the Temerario’s chassis dynamics and driving character.

Design-wise it has just the right amount of drama. Front, rear and side profiles are all head-swivellingly compelling. The extreme cutaways in the rear bodywork are fab, revealing the full width of the 325/30 ZR21 tyres. The car also has a knack of looking equally good in garish or subdued colours. With Lamborghini offering 400 hues there’s certainly no lack of choice.

In addition to the regular Temerario coupe there’s an optional Alleggerita Package, which saves some weight and adds some downforce via an extensive suite of replacement carbon panels and a more pronounced rear ducktail. There’s also extensive use of satin finish interior carbonfibre and a pair of lightweight sports seats. Combined, these items save a little over 12.5kg. A further 12.5kg can be saved by opting for carbonfibre wheels and a titanium exhaust.