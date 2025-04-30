Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale 2025 review – a rare Italian jewel beyond compare

Here’s a novel thought. Does it actually matter what the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is like to drive? Seeing one in real life carries Halley’s Comet odds: appositely, only 33 cars will be built, each tailor-made for individual customers around the world. Alfa Romeo hasn’t officially disclosed a price, but it’s understood to be around the £1.5m mark (before taxes). Nonetheless, the production run is sold out.

It doesn’t really exist in the ‘normal’ car universe; it’s a machine launchedinto the weird, extraordinary orbit of the ultra-wealthy. Perhaps some owners will drive their 33 Stradales far and wide, but it would be understandable (and unsurprising) if the cars spend much of their time tucked away in secure, climate-controlled storage. And perhaps the fact that a brand-new Alfa Romeo supercar exists, in 2025, is special enough. If it’s merely okay to drive, that would be, well, okay, wouldn’t it? Because, look at it.

Under the sunlight here at Alfa Romeo’s Balocco test track in northern Italy, it’s a spellbinding object to behold. Of course what it’s like to drive matters. If it turned out to be a show pony without substance – a synthesised, auto-tuned cover version of the original 33 Stradale of the 1960s – it would undermine the history, the romance, the sense of occasion that makes it desirable in the first place.

So, good news: on-track, with sun-warmed air coursing through the vents artfully carved into the Stradale’s haunches, brawny turbocharged V6 soaring to its red line, and low-lying nose pointed at the snow-capped horizon, the 33 feels very good to drive indeed.