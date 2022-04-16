Great Ferrari hypercars driven: 288 GTO, F40, F50 and Enzo head-to-head

With the Ferrari F80 finally revealed as the sixth to join the marque’s sprawling hypercar lineage, we find ourselves reflecting on this rarified bloodline’s history. The F80 changes things up in ways we’d never have imagined, back even when the LaFerrari introduced a degree of electrification on its arrival in the early 2010s. The F80 halves the cylinder count by comparison to the last three, reintroduces turbocharging to a Ferrari flagship for the first time since the F40, adds a significant (if active) rear wing, for the first time really since the F50 and for the very first time, puts power to all four wheels. Going into driving it, there really is no telling what it’ll be like, beyond of course, being spectacularly fast.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At evo we have previous with Ferrari’s supercar lineage, sampling the Ferrari 288 GTO, Ferrari F40, Ferrari F50, Enzo and LaFerrari individually and in select groups on a number of occasions over the years. But it is to issue 64 of February 2004 that we look back today, when we got what was then, all four of Ferrari’s supercars, together for a comparison.

> The £3.1m Ferrari F80 is a V6 LaFerrari successor

The Ferrari Enzo was the newest and most powerful at the time. Of course, over 20 years on in 2024, its V12 would position it below the Ferrari 296 GTB junior supercar in the contemporary lineup’s power rankings. The Ferrari F50, which was considered formidably powerful still back in 2004, almost a decade on from its introduction, would be the least powerful car in Ferrari’s lineup, were it to be reintroduced today.