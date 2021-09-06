More reviews Reviews Kia EV6 GT 2025 review – Hyundai Ioniq 5 N parts make for a genuinely fun EV

The EV6 feels just as spacious as the Ioniq 5 inside, but where it differs is in its materials. While the EV6 GT-Line we tested is undoubtedly more sporty in aesthetic, it goes without the premium-feel, cold-touch metal stalks and gear selector of the Hyundai (the latter is a rotary dial in the centre console in the EV6 as opposed to a column-mounted twist stalk). Combine this with the reduction in physical buttons and it does feel like a step down in some ways. Regardless, it’s a comfortable, spacious and tech-filled cabin that still makes some more ‘premium’ offerings look poorly designed.

Performance, ride and handling

The chassis is where the real money has been spent with this car, and you can feel it. Underpinned by Hyundai and Kia’s jointly developed e-GMP platform, it was developed to form the basis of multiple models across both brands, and premium offshoot Genesis. In the case of the EV6, its hardware might be largely the same as that of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, but the shorter wheelbase and fundamentally sound chassis tuning has yielded big benefits, with the EV6 feeling much more spritely and composed than its somewhat dowdy looks might suggest.

The steering is natural and accurate, if exceedingly light, with a linear rise in steering weight as the load on the front tyres increases. This weight, and the ratio’s speed itself, feels extremely well calibrated to the body and its movements as you flow through a corner. Ride improves with speed in our experience, with the EV6 managing its 2.1 ton weight figure well on a B-road (the battery alone weighs 476kg…). At lower speeds we find it to be less calm than the Ioniq 5, and refinement isn’t quite on a par either – there’s significantly less padding in the arch liners in this EV6 GT-Line we tested, something that was made very clear each time we passed over loose chippings and road debris.

Powertrain and technical highlights

Kia’s experience with EVs shines most brightly in the brake pedal feel and throttle calibration, both of which are standout amongst all electric cars regardless of price. No EV does such a good job of blending the regenerative and friction braking systems, the pedal has no discernable change in feedback throughout the travel and the brakes themselves are also immensely strong, giving you extreme confidence, whether coming to a smooth stop at a junction or entering a corner at speed. One pedal driving is also available at the click of the left hand steering wheel paddle, and is as well-judged as every other driving mode.