Tricky is the task of preparing a proper performance version of any electric car. Because while performance itself is easy to cultivate thanks to the wonders of electric motors, it’s the dynamic and sensational subtext that defines the very greatest driver’s cars. Stuff that tends to be compromised in cars weighing over two tons.

It’s that sense of interaction which has been so sorely missing in almost all EVs with ambitions of appealing to enthusiasts. A Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is a mightily impressive car but there’s just nothing like the emotional resonance and sense of engagement – the feeling that you’re part of the process, not just a passenger – you get in, say, a 911. This was true of the outgoing Kia EV6 GT, with its respectable 577bhp, hardcore GT mode and electronic limited-slip diff. Next to a BMW M3 Touring, or even an X3 M, it didn’t move the emotional dial. Now there’s an updated car and the relatively low amount of noise Kia is making about it understates just how much work has been done and how much has been added.

No longer just a top-spec EV6, the GT is now the sharper-suited, better-mannered cousin of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, benefitting from a few of the toys which make that car as impressive, but also as special and desirable, as it is. The hot EV6 has also dropped in price compared to the 2021 original, down to £59,985. You’d need a £96,900 Porsche Macan Turbo to match its potency, so on appearances, the new EV6 GT is a lot of car for the money. Does it live up to that promise?

